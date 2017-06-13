US Basketball Star Dennis Rodman Visiting North Korea on Tuesday

© AP Photo/ Kim Kwang Hyon Dennis Rodman Invites ‘The Interview’ Creator Seth Rogen to N Korea

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — CNN reported on Monday citing two North Korean officials that Rodman will be in North Korea on Tuesday.

The report added citing a US State Department official that Rodman had planned to visit North Korea and will not be visiting in any official role.

Rodman has visited North Korea four times, his most recent visits being in 2013 and 2014, the report noted.

Rodman’s visit comes amid high tensions between the United States and North Korea as Pyongyang continues to develop its nuclear and ballistic missiles programs while facing opposition from the United States and its allies.