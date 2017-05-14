Register
00:36 GMT +315 May 2017
Live
    Search
    A third quarter Buck Moon rises behind a spire on the top of the bell tower next to a lighted cross

    Busted! Tennessee ‘Church’ Exposed as Illegal Sex Club

    © AP Photo/ Jimmy May
    Life
    Get short URL
    120510

    Thwarted in their bid to operate a legal sex club on the outskirts of Nashville, Tennessee, the owners opted instead to open a church, and local law enforcement and houses of worship were not amused.

    Some two years ago, The Social Club (TSC), a popular private organization in downtown Nashville for consenting adults to engage in sex, found itself ready to expand, and picked a suburban location in an office park in the town of Madison, on the northeast border of the state capitol.

    US President Donald Trump gestures during the Inaugural luncheon at the National Statuary Hall after being sworn-in on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, January 20, 2017.
    © REUTERS/ Yuri Gripas
    Priming the Chump: Word Nerds School Trump on Business Terms

    Local residents and churches, when they learned of the intended move, were not happy, making enough of a stink to successfully encourage local lawmakers to ram through new legislation to prevent the move from taking place.

    TSC owners quickly did an end run around the new laws, stating that they would instead open a church, with no sex. Rights were granted and licenses were signed. All was well until law enforcement decided to visit the premises and see how the services were being performed.

    What they found brought tears to their eyes.

    Two city zoning inspectors released a four-page report carefully documenting the time they spent at the club throughout March, affirming that they had been able to watch many sex acts inside the facility.

    The report went into lurid detail concerning rooms with beds, leg and arm restraints, and partial walls for voyeurs, as well as widespread sexual activity observed throughout the building.

    Bill Herbert, a Nashville zoning administrator, eagerly read the report.

    "I was shocked, quite frankly," he declared, repeating, "I was shocked."

    "I did not expect it to be as graphic as it was," he added.

    Law enforcement quickly swooped in to close the club.

    Filing a complaint seeking an injunction to permanently shut down TSC, local authorities asserted that a permit had been issued to operate a church at the location, but instead the owners were running a private club where consenting adults were having sex with each other.

    The filing accused TSC of "maintaining a public nuisance by permitting acts of lewd conduct," noting that the owners were in violation of city ordinances and state laws which prohibit the operation of a sex club within 1,000 feet of a school or church, according to CBS-affiliate NewsChannel 5 in Nashville.

    Currently permitted to operate within the metropolitan areas in and surrounding Nashville, city-licensed sex clubs must nonetheless reside in areas zoned for industrial use, and, as stated in the charges, cannot be within one thousand feet of a school or church.

    Related:

    ‘Like a Game’: Bitcoin Use for Sex Industry Heats Up in Sin City
    Been There: Study Shows Female Dragonflies Fake Death to Avoid Sex
    ‘Sad’ Bill O’Reilly Vows ‘Truth Will Come Out’ in Sex Harassment Lawsuits
    Tags:
    business activities, law, religion, sex, United States, Tennessee, Nashville
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    The Art of Hospitality: China Welcomes World Leaders at ‘One Belt, One Road’ Gala Dinner
    China Welcomes World Leaders at 'One Belt, One Road' Gala Dinner
    Full Disclosure
    Full Disclosure
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet
    Russia's Black Sea Fleet, More Than Two Centuries on Duty

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok