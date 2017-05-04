Register
17:23 GMT +304 May 2017
Live
    Search
    Beaver

    Beaver Fever: Norwegian 'Hot Shot' Kills Giant Mutant Rodent

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Life
    Get short URL
    140003

    A Norwegian rookie hunter has accidentally hit bull's eye, when the first beaver he shot proved to be a Norwegian record. The giant beast weighed an amazing 34 kilograms, which is way more than the average beaver.

    Kaninhoppning
    © Photo: Youtube / KSF Video
    The Great White Hop: Bunny Sports Sweep Scandinavia
    Twenty-seven-year-old Mats Thorsvik's first beaver hunt started in April in northern Norway. By his own admission, he specifically wanted to hunt beaver, which suited the owner who was fed up with the beavers gnawing down the trees on the land. After several long yet disappointingly unsuccessful hunting tours without even catching a glimpse of a beaver, a giant creature suddenly appeared, the Norwegian hunting magazine Jegeravisen reported.

    "We had been lying in wait for two hours without seeing any movement in the water, and suddenly there were a lot of waves and splashing. Then it took another half an hour before the beaver appeared under a bridge. When it came close enough, it accidentally stopped below us, and then I took a well-positioned shot and killed it instantly," a proud Mats Thorsvik told the Norwegian newspaper Verdens Gang.

    When the animal was dragged ashore with the help of sticks and weighed, it clocked an amazing 34 kilograms.

    "It was a beast of a beaver that came out of water. I could not imagine it was so big before we got it on land," Mats Thorsvik said. "When I first saw it, I thought it was about 20 kilos, so I was amazed at how heavy it was. I have never heard of such heavy beavers."

    Lone Beaver Herds Curious Cattle in Saskatchewan
    Youtube / Storyful News
    Only in Canada: Eager Beaver Rounds Up Herd of Cattle
    Professor Frank Rosell of the University of South-East Norway has researched beavers for 25 years. According to him, a beaver this big is highly unusual. Rosell explained that beavers seldom grow above 25 kilograms, which most likely makes Thorsvik's trophy a Norwegian record. According to Rosell, the heaviest beaver he personally encountered was a pregnant female of 30.5 kilograms.

    However, Thorsvik's agitation after the "beaver fever" abated when he learned that the Norwegian Association of Hunters and Anglers (NJFF) only registered beavers' craniums and not weight. In this case, the cranium was damaged by the shot.

    Eurasian beavers are one of the largest living species of rodents and are the largest rodent native to Eurasia. They typically reach a weight of 18 kilograms.

    Norway is believed to have a beaver population of 70,000. The Norwegian beaver management which dates back to the mid-1800s, is often seen as a beacon, allowing for greater biodiversity, producing a harvestable surplus, and reducing beaver-human conflict.

    ​Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Nature’s Wrath: Angry Beaver Savages Latvian Man
    Celebrity Bear Makes Stout Debut at Finnish Art Gallery
    Turtally Amazing: Runaway Tortoise Becomes 'Shellebrity' in Sweden
    Sassy Seal Gets Ejected From Swedish Town After Irking Police
    Tags:
    hunting, beaver, Scandinavia, Norway
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    WWII Full-Scale War Machine Replicas Built by Russian Enthusiast
    Political Titanic
    Political Titanic
    T-72B3 tank
    T-72B3, a Sporty Tank

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok