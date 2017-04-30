Things That Americans Don't Know About: Oliver Stone on His New Film About Putin

The release date of the movie, which is based on interviews with the Russian leader, has not yet been announced. The documentary is supposed to show Putin's attitude to the global events that have transpired since he first became Russian president in 2000.

"It's not a documentary as much as a question and answer session," Stone told the Australian newspaper. "Mr. Putin is one of the most important leaders in the world and insofar as the United States has declared him an enemy — a great enemy — I think it's very important we hear what he has to say."

According to Stone, the film crew met with the Russian President four times over the last two years to receive comments on major global events. With their movie, Stone and his team seek to demonstrate another, alternative point of view, help Western countries to understand Moscow's position and prevent a dangerous situation on the brink of war.

Documentary about Edward Snowden

Stone is well known for his critical documentaries on political topics. He made movies about President Richard Nixon, John Kennedy and George W. Bush. The last work of the three-time Oscar winner was a film about the former US intelligence agent Edward Snowden , which was released in 2016.

The picture narrates the story of a former employee of the US National Security Agency, Snowden, who in 2013 handed over secret materials about surveillance programs of US and British intelligence agencies to The Washington Post and The Guardian.

"Ukraine on Fire"

Stone also captured on camera the events that took place in Ukraine over the last couple of decades. His movie "Ukraine on Fire" tells the history of Ukraine in the period from 1941 to 2014. At the same time, the film focuses on nationalist movements that existed during the Second World War and participated along with the Nazis in the massacres of Jews and Poles.

In his movie, Stone also covered the events that took placed during the Maidan protests. In particular, he interviewed former President Yanukovych about the economic difficulties Ukraine had to face, his relations with Russia and his motivation behind the decision to leave the country.

In summer 2016, "Ukraine on fire" received an award for best documentary film at a film festival in Taormina, Sicilia.