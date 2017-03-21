'I Don't Talk to Assange': Snowden Denies Having Any Ties to WikiLeaks

© AFP 2017/ KIRILL KUDRYAVTSEV Snowden Comments on Rumors About Exchanging Him for Russian National Bout

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — There have been numerous reports about Snowden's alleged connection with WikiLeaks, fueled in particular by Assange-Snowden mutual support.

"I don’t talk to Julian Assange, I don’t talk to WikiLeaks, I have no relationship with them," Snowden said during a video link-up with German technology conference CeBit, adding that it was a "well established public fact."

Snowden has been residing in Russia since 2013, when he fled the United States after exposing the NSA massive online spying scheme.