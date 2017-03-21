'I Don't Talk to Assange': Snowden Denies Having Any Ties to WikiLeaks

"I don’t talk to Julian Assange, I don’t talk to WikiLeaks, I have no relationship with them," Snowden said during a video link-up with German technology conference CeBit, adding that it was a "well established public fact."
Snowden has been residing in Russia since 2013, when he fled the United States after exposing the NSA massive online spying scheme.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete And here we have Snowden Putting a bit of distance from Assange, Must be some fireworks coming that Ed wants some protection from. What could that be i wonder? The stink all around these leakers is getting unmistakable. Oh well nothing is hidden forever. We will know soon enough.
Alan Reid