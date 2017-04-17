US Porn Industry Skids to Halt in Wake of HIV Scare

According to the Free Speech Coalition (FSC), a trade association representing the adult film industry, adult movie production houses have voluntarily shut down all filming after one actor was potentially diagnosed with HIV.

© Sputnik/ Alexandr Kryazhev Humanity Moves Closer to HIV Eradication, One Step at a Time

FSC noted that an unnamed actor had received a "possible positive test for HIV." After authorities within the industry were quickly alerted, the studio network elected to stop all production while the precise details of the health test are verified, according to the Toronto Sun.

According to reports, FSC shut down film production as a precaution, as, "The performer had not worked on an adult set during the window of transmission, and had not participated in any fluid exchange shoots since their last negative test."

"Out of an abundance of precaution," FSC stated, "we are asking that producers stop filming until we are able to confirm all facts. We will also proactively begin partner notification and retest anyone who might have had contact with the performer since their last clear test."

FSC further clarified the industry's stance on the health of its workers in a challenging environment with little-to-no assistance from federal guidelines or regulation.

"The Free Speech Coalition periodically calls production holds if there is a possible HIV exposure within the adult film community. Production holds are an important part of the safety protocols in adult film, but does not signal an actual on-set transmission, nor a confirmed positive test."

As reported by Ibtimes.com, the non-profit Adult Performer Advocacy Committee (APAC), acting to protect the rights of those that work within the adult film industry, released a statement concerning the temporary hold.

"Based on the current genealogy, there is low-risk to the performer pool," according to the APAC statement. "APAC will release a statement within the next few days regarding whether the production hold is called off or if a two-week moratorium is necessary."

APAC chair Chanel Preston remarked that the industry is following its own internal voluntary protocols, "because we are safe," according to Forbes.