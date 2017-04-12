Register
23:57 GMT +312 April 2017
    U.S. first lady Melania Trump smiles as she is recognized by President Donald Trump

    Model Citizen: Daily Mail Pays Melania Trump $2.9 Million in Libel Case

    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    UK tabloid journal the Daily Mail has agreed to give $2.9 million to Melania Trump, the wife of US President Donald Trump, following negotiations stemming from a series of libel lawsuits brought by the first lady and a battery of her husband's attorneys against the paper.

    Prior to Trump's election, the Daily Mail published a series of stories regarding the life of his third wife, which included items detailing, among other tidbits, her tenure as a model and an escort. Lawyers for the first lady deny that she ever worked in the latter profession.

    Pamela Anderson attends the world premiere of Unity at the DGA Theater on Wednesday, June 24, 2015 in Los Angeles
    © AP Photo/ Paul A. Hebert/Invision
    Pamela Anderson Presents Melania Trump With a Russian Eco-Fur Coat

    Trump's legal team quickly swung into action after the stories were published, filing suits in both the US and the UK and seeking damages in the form of $150 million in cash payments to cover legal fees and what was termed as "lost business opportunities," according to Politico.

    "We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them," stated the Daily Mail following the conclusion of negotiations. "We apologise to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her."

    The London-based Daily Mail, founded in 1896, is no stranger to falsifying information, and has been the subject of numerous celebrity lawsuits seeking damages for libel, slander and defamation. Elton John, Diana Rigg and JK Rowling are among famous figures who have successfully sued the publication.

