Model Citizen: Daily Mail Pays Melania Trump $2.9 Million in Libel Case

Prior to Trump's election, the Daily Mail published a series of stories regarding the life of his third wife, which included items detailing, among other tidbits, her tenure as a model and an escort. Lawyers for the first lady deny that she ever worked in the latter profession.

Trump's legal team quickly swung into action after the stories were published, filing suits in both the US and the UK and seeking damages in the form of $150 million in cash payments to cover legal fees and what was termed as "lost business opportunities," according to Politico.

"We accept that these allegations about Mrs. Trump are not true and we retract and withdraw them," stated the Daily Mail following the conclusion of negotiations. "We apologise to Mrs. Trump for any distress that our publication caused her."

The London-based Daily Mail, founded in 1896, is no stranger to falsifying information, and has been the subject of numerous celebrity lawsuits seeking damages for libel, slander and defamation. Elton John, Diana Rigg and JK Rowling are among famous figures who have successfully sued the publication.