US Scientists Find Possible Cure for Ebola in Monkey, Guinea Pig Tests

"Although the Marburg and Ravn viruses are less familiar than Ebola virus, both can resemble Ebola in symptoms and outcomes in people, and both lack preventive and therapeutic countermeasures," the release stated.
The study involved giving the animals monoclonal antibodies that were derived from a person who survived Marburg disease and reproduced in laboratory cultures.
The researchers are preparing additional safety tests that are needed before human clinical studies of monoclonal antibody treatment can begin, the release noted.
The 2014-15 Ebola outbreak in West Africa killed an estimated 11,300 people.
