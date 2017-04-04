Alternative Facts: Cinemas Worldwide Screen ‘1984’ to Protest Trump

While not necessarily effectively fomenting change, mounting numbers of people and organizations worldwide are nonetheless finding new and creative ways to wish Trump and his administration gone.

Now, some 200 movie theatres around the world have organized to simultaneously screen the dystopian film classic "1984," adapted from the iconic novel "Nineteen Eighty-Four," written by English author George Orwell and originally published in 1949.

Predominantly in the US, with additional screenings in Sweden, Croatia, Canada and the UK, Tuesday's "National Screening Day" will show the classic movie to bring attention to the move toward authoritarianism, endless war, full-spectrum surveillance and suppression of dissent currently being implemented by the White House, according to the organizers of the event.

The global protest is the brainchild of Dylan Skolnick, co-director of the Cinema Arts Centre on Long Island in the state of New York, and Adam Birnbaum, director of film programing at Connecticut's Avon Theatre Film Centre, according to The Hill.

"This undermining of the concept of facts and the demonization of foreign enemies [by Trump] really resonate in ‘1984,'" states Skolnick.

According to Birnbaum and Skolnick, the date of the event is set to coincide with the day that the protagonist in Orwell's novel began his resistance to the totalitarian state.

Cinemas participating in National Screening Day will donate a portion of their proceedings to civil rights causes.

Sales of Orwell's book have surged since Trump's inauguration, even taking the top sales spot on Amazon.