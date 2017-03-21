Just Burning Ants: Man Torches Parents House, Kills 3 Pets

Devon Doucette, 21, of the picturesque northern US town of Old Orchard Beach, Maine, successfully immolated his parents suburban home last Saturday, as a by-product of his extermination efforts.

Investigators with the town's fire marshal office have announced that the cause of the fire was the ignition of nearby flammable material in the basement, lit while the son was burning insects, according to local station WMUR.

The house is a total loss, as are the lives of the family pets, two cats and one dog. The firestarter himself is unlikely to be charged with any wrongdoing.