Register
01:32 GMT +316 March 2017
Live
    Search
    President Vladimir Putin at KVN 55th Anniversary Festival

    Comedy Gold: NATO Pans Russian Humor Contest as Nefarious Kremlin Tool

    © Photo: kremlin.ru
    Life
    Get short URL
    127910

    Those evil Russians: they can turn anything into a weapon. At least, that’s what the Latvia-based NATO Strategic Communications Center of Excellence (Stratcom) outlined in a recent publication that slammed a popular Russian humor TV program as a “tool of strategic communication.”

    A Russian watchtower overlooks the disputed territories close to Pitalova region, near Vilaka, Latvia. (File)
    © AP Photo/ AFI, Reinis Traidas
    Baltic Bastion: Latvia Building 171-Mile Fence on Border With Russia
    Those clever Russkies. They purportedly use natural gas pipelines to divide the EU; they use Sputnik and RT to instill fear like Daesh can't. And when they can't weaponize the ordinary and everyday, they call in those hackers no one can seem to catch.

    If you aren't scared yet, get this: the Kremlin has managed to turn comedy into a weapon of mass communication. At least, that's more or less what a recent Stratcom study says.

    "Stratcom laughs: in search of an analytical framework," published today, is described by the authors as a "multidisciplinary effort to design an analytical framework for analyzing humor in scenarios where researchers and practitioners find themselves working through large data collections where humor has been used as a potent tool in the construction of messages designed for strategic communication." The study focuses on three case studies: late-night shows broadcast by Russian TV; the international humor contest KVN, held annually since 1970; and "the application of humor as a tool of counter-propaganda by the Ukrainian media."

    According to the study, Alexander Maslyakov, the creator of KVN — the humor contest and festival that was established back in 1970 and had a somewhat contentious relationship with the government of the Soviet Union —  is "known to be loyal to the Kremlin."  Suspicious, eh? The study points out that Russia's government supported Maslyakov and the festival by providing funds for the conversion of an old movie theater in Moscow into the festival's own hall. Even worse: the study says Maslyakov has been honored with a "For Merit to the Fatherland" level III Order, which, apparently, must prove that this man is a Kremlin agent.

    Maslyakov has in fact been decorated with levels IV, III and II of the Order, and has a total of 10 different state decorations. On top of that, he has been given the illustrious title of "Honored artist of the Russian Federation" and a similar title from the Chechen Republic.

    US Colonel Christopher Norrie is pictured during a welcome ceremony at the Polish-German border in Olszyna, Poland on January 12, 2017
    © AFP 2017/ NATALIA DOBRYSZYCKA
    Satirical German Political Party Fails to See the Humor in US Troop Deployment to Poland
    According to the report, Maslyakov has created a "system," "ready to serve the regime with the best emotion-touching content made for the target audience" and also has access to a "ready-to-act corpus of online communities and fans" on the Internet and social media. The "system" in question amounts to a number of TV shows set up by former participants of the contest, such as Mikhail Galustyan and Alexander Revva, who feature on the Russian "Comedy Club" TV show.

    While the naïve may be tempted to assume that humor can be a natural reaction to internal and foreign current events, they should be aware that in Russia, humor is meticulously knit to "legitimize the regime," "delegitimize the foreign leaders" and "frame American values."

    They fail to mention that the Western world in general is a great generator of reasons for jokes. The idea, for instance, that British Ajax armored vehicles, designed specifically to increase the mobility and decrease the reaction time of NATO's army, have turned out not to fit into cargo planes without being dismantled first, is not funny at all.

    Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has already commented the Stratcom study. In a Facebook post, she wrote:

    "I won't be surprised if deep in this analysis… Mikhail Galustyan and Alexander Revva are called strategic informational bombers."

    Clearly, Stratcom analytics underestimate the scope of the threat, because Russia is not only breeding a new wave of contemporary humor bombers, it also maintains its old Soviet Cold-war era humor legacy. It is of utmost importance to assess the capabilities of such Russian Soviet-made humor terrorists as Yevgeny Petrosyan, 71, Mikhail Zhvanetsky, 83, and, scariest of all, Mikhail Zadornov, 68. The latter is in fact so dangerous he has been denied entry both in Ukraine and the US.

    Since the 1980s, the Latvian city of Jurmala has been the host of many Russian humor and music festivals, including "Jurmalina" and "Golosyaschiy KiViN," a musical subsidiary of KVN. In 2015, Latvia suspended most Russian festivals in Jurmala.

    "This is simply how Latvia lets out its grudge for the lost festivals in Jurmala," reads one of the comments on the ria.ru website.

    Related:

    Spanish Defense Ministry Confirms Plans to Send Tanks, 350 Troops to Latvia
    Crawling Toward Russia: Spain to Send Tanks, Armored Vehicles, Troops to Latvia
    US Armored Vehicles Arrive in Latvia as Part of Atlantic Resolve Mission
    Tags:
    Politics, communication, Study, StratCom, KVN (Club of the Cheerful and Sharp-Witted), Alexander Maslyakov, Latvia, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Syrian Kurds Showcase Traditional Attire at Fashion Show
    Snoop Dogg Video Cartoon
    The Donald Versus The Doggfather
    US Interventions in World Politics: Infographic
    US Interventions in World Politics

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok