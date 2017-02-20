Art Finds a Way: Afghan Girl With No Limbs Creates Incredible Paintings (PHOTOS)

“I have no arms and legs but I can draw. Life is Beautiful.”

These are the words written in English on her Facebook page by a young Kabul resident, Robabah Mohammadi.

Having no limbs did not become an obstacle for her to learn English and to become an exceptional artist. However, the journey to success was painstakingly difficult and, frankly, awe inspiring.

© Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee Robabah Mohammadi's pictures

In just a short period time Robabah has become famous in the Afghan capital. Those who are familiar with her work say that she has so much talent and willpower which a healthy person could only dream of.

Robabah’s modest home looks more like a museum filled with her paintings and art work. In an interview with Sputnik Dari, the artist shared her story and wisdom.

“There are only two things which are not subject to change — birth and death, everything else can be changed. War can be stopped and the world can be saved. Everything else is in the hands of the living,” Robabah said with a warm smile.

© Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee Robabah Mohammadi

She said that her parents tried very hard to cure her from the disease but the doctors could not do anything for her. Growing up was a very painful time for Robabah because she felt very lonely and different from everyone else.

“I did not step outside the house. I had no idea what color was the sky. I desperately missed having friends, socializing but I continued to fight with reality, with my family and with myself. At the same time I was realizing that I am losing this war because I could not even write my own name,” the artist said.

As the years passed and her sadness mounted she decided that she had to find something to do with her time.

One day while her sisters were at school she managed to climb to the closet and take out their coloring books and crayons. She took the crayons with her teeth and started drawing.

Since that day there was no turning back for Robabah. Within just six months her family saw that she had an exceptional talent and skill for drawing and painting.

© Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee Robabah Mohammadi

Robabah started helping her sisters with their art homework and people started finding out about her talent. Guests started coming to their house, amongst them school teachers. That’s how she learned English and received guidance from art teachers.

Today Robabah has created over 80 paintings. One of her paintings depicts a wolf with thoughtful eyes. It has been estimated to sell for $800 which is almost 8 month's salary in Afghanistan. However, the artist doesn’t want to sell the painting any time soon.

© Sputnik/ Kasra Rouyee Robabah Mohammadi's pictures

“When I look into the eyes of this wolf, I see in his gaze, my own. This painting is about me, it is not for sale,” the artist concluded.