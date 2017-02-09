Step by Step: Russian Traveler Completes Walk Around the Globe in Two Years

Lukyanov began his journey on April 1, 2015, from his home city, St. Petersburg and on August 7, 2016, he reached the-then-capital of the Olympic Games, Rio de Janeiro. Early in the morning of February 4, 2017, the hiker finished the world tour, returning to his point of departure.

"During the trip, I visited 21 countries. My wife would know exactly how much money I've spent… I think, it's about a million rubles [about US $17,000]," Lukyanov told reporters.

It seems he found his own "fit and famous" formula. The man lost 14 kilos throughout his journey and set a new world record by completing his walk to Rio. "I feel much better now in my new weight," he said.

The traveler didn't always spend his nights in comfortable hotels; he mostly slept in all sorts of places, under the skies, even in a snow bank. Some doubters thought he wouldn't make it and would "fall apart" from his extreme hiking, but he proved them wrong and never even caught a cold.

He had to make two flights, one from Singapore to Santiago, Chile, in order to cross the ocean and another from Rio to Europe. The hiker also spent one and a half months in a Russian hospital for surgery. Doctors cut out a hernia and insisted he shouldn't continue his journey, but Sergei didn't think of giving up.

Lukyanov carried a minimum of things with him. In addition to the tourist equipment, necessary clothing and a smartphone, he had a first-aid kit. The man also revealed he wore out about a hundred pairs of socks and a dozen pairs of shoes in total. As for Lukyanov's usual diet, it mostly included dried meat and cheese. To cheer up, he listened to his favorite music by Deep Purple and Soviet pop-group "Laskovyi Mai" ("Tender May").

"Now I understand that man's powers are unlimited. The main thing is not to be afraid. Sometimes I had to walk for 16 hours without stopping, covering a distance of 80 kilometers," the traveler said.

In addition to extreme conditions, sometimes he had to deal with such difficulties like local criminals, for example.

"If you meet evil people in Russia, it may be enough to give them a bottle of vodka to reach a ‘truce agreement.' But in other countries this doesn't work. For example, in South America, there were several attempts to rob me. Would never go there again; during the day they drink milk with you, and at night they come to rob you. I even started to tie my backpack to myself and hide money and documents in my shoes during overnight stays," Lukyanov explained.

The wildlife, on the contrary, never had any conflicts with the Russian traveler. "Animals behave peacefully and bypassed me quietly. Once I met a crocodile, and we just went each in his own direction. If they do not get in their way, they won't do any harm. Even a little mouse has its own territory, which it protects. And you just have to give her life. And a piece of bread," he said.

Most of all Lukyanov enjoyed Malaysia and Thailand, where he was shocked by the hospitality of locals. He was very surprised by the social life in China and admired the nature of South America and Africa. But the hiker never stopped to long, "I always wanted to return to my native place, St. Petersburg," he said.

Lukyanov is a master of sports of the USSR in 50 km race-walking. Over 50 years of his sports activities, he participated in more than 1350 various competitions. He is also recognized as the champion of the USSR and Russia in walking a 100 km distance in one-day and two-day races.

Now that his two-year-long adventure is over, the traveler plans writing a book about his journey in the nearest future.