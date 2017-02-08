Obama Knows How to Chill: Ex-President's Holiday Pics Drive Internet Crazy

Together with Branson, Obama enjoyed kitesurfing on one of the islands that belong to the famous magnate. On February 7, the Virgin Group founder even published a cool video of him and Barack competing on the boards.
A few photos of the 44th POTUS jamming out created typhoon of mixed reaction. Some suggested that Obama lives somewhere in an alternative world.
2017 Obama vs. 2017 Me pic.twitter.com/pucnEoKNPk— Punch More Nazis (@KendraJames_) 7 февраля 2017 г.
Obama is out here living his best life while the world crumbles. pic.twitter.com/EtsbsC9v5y— Bitch Problems 💁🏼 (@ItsThingsInLife) 8 февраля 2017 г.
"Like he wasn't on vacation half the time he was in office," wrote user Leftist Cuck on Twitter.
When you finally block America's number. pic.twitter.com/SVSNo93jol— top gang thug (@tamakloeee) 7 февраля 2017 г.
this picture is the equivalent of obama texting "new phone who dis" to america pic.twitter.com/b9JmODfT25— Dana Schwartz (@DanaSchwartzzz) 7 февраля 2017 г.
"Barack Obama is out here enjoying life and I'm feeling like a jealous EX," said the post of KevOnStage on Facebook.
Obama just posed for the "I'm GREAT!" pic you'd petty post after a breakup. pic.twitter.com/DkmjF6CgTJ— Encyclopedia Black (@luckyturner) 7 февраля 2017 г.
However, not all Internet users were moaning; some were sincerely happy for Obama to finally get the time off he earned.
when you finally leave your stressful job and people tell you you're glowing pic.twitter.com/K4lF1AnRZ7— Elizabeth Pears (@BizPears) 7 февраля 2017 г.
"Glad you're having fun, but please come back. We need you. So we don't… die or anything," wrote snoeflakeginger.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete Nice! Taking a vacation from being on a 'vacation' for the last eight years. Reply | 0 | Edit | Delete The man was a complete failure. Who cares what he does now.
marcanhalt
Mitach2002