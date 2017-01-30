Videos of Goalie Cats’ Workouts Make You Think of 2018 Winter Catolympics

Perhaps, the goal keeping was so professional that Internet users have become suspicious of the existence of a professional Cat Hockey League had been concealed from them for ages.

​The video “evidence” was leaked by the goalie’s owner via Twitter on January 16. The female cat’s name is Mel, in honor of its lovely caramel shade of fur. The cutie lives in luxury like a real sports star, as its Instagram page shows.

After the video of its adorable workout, the kitty’s popularity grew sky-high. It has already appeared in some morning shows on local TV.

While Mel’s irresistible feline charms can make the pussy a bona fide media star, the kitty has serious rivals in the sporting world.

