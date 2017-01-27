Register
    NBC Universal announced Monday it is ending its business relationship with real estate magnate and television host Donald Trump over recent derogatory statements he made about immigrants in a speech launching his 2016 presidential campaign.

    Donald Trump or Alec Baldwin? US TV Station Has Trouble Telling Them Apart

    © AP Photo/ Chris Pizzello
    Jacksonville TV Station WJXT published a confusing report.

    Border Patrol agents patrol the United States-Mexico Border wall during Opening the Door Of Hope/Abriendo La Puerta De La Esparana at Friendship Park in San Ysidro, California on Saturday, November 19, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker
    Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico
    WJXT, a local news station from Jacksonville, owned by Graham Media Group, published a news report regarding President Donald Trump's executive order to start building that wall we all know where.

    However, they did it using a picture of a man who looks a lot like Donald Trump, but is not him.

    ​That's right, they used a photo of actor Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live on NBC since October 2016, depicting the then-presidential candidate in ten short sketches.

    FTVLive was quick enough to make a screenshot of WJXT's webpage.

    Despite WJXT removing the image quickly, it will remain forever in our hearts. And on FTVLive.

    Be careful, though, as this might be contagious: Argentine party Workers' Socialist Movement has called for demonstration against Alec Baldwin earlier last week, too.

    ​By the way, Baldwin will host Saturday Night Live again on February 11th and is expected to impersonate the President for the whole episode.

      marcanhalt
      Is it amazing that you cannot tell them apart? go to their separate bathrooms and see which one keeps the flag nearby.
