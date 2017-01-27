Donald Trump or Alec Baldwin? US TV Station Has Trouble Telling Them Apart

© AFP 2016/ Sandy Huffaker Trump Wants 20% Import Tax to Pay for Wall With Mexico

WJXT, a local news station from Jacksonville, owned by Graham Media Group, published a news report regarding President Donald Trump's executive order to start building that wall we all know where.

However, they did it using a picture of a man who looks a lot like Donald Trump, but is not him.

News 4 in Jacksonville accidently posted a photo of @AlecBaldwin instead of #Trump on their homepage. Not sure how long this was up for… pic.twitter.com/Q2DdSWKYGe — Marnie Levy (@MarnieLevy) 26 января 2017 г.

​That's right, they used a photo of actor Alec Baldwin, who has been impersonating Trump on Saturday Night Live on NBC since October 2016, depicting the then-presidential candidate in ten short sketches.

FTVLive was quick enough to make a screenshot of WJXT's webpage.

Despite WJXT removing the image quickly, it will remain forever in our hearts. And on FTVLive.

Be careful, though, as this might be contagious: Argentine party Workers' Socialist Movement has called for demonstration against Alec Baldwin earlier last week, too.

Argentine party calls for demonstration against…Alec Baldwin as Trump. Talk about the collapse of the left in Latin America. pic.twitter.com/BVI2hDb6vw — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) 20 января 2017 г.

​By the way, Baldwin will host Saturday Night Live again on February 11th and is expected to impersonate the President for the whole episode.