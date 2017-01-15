Register
    Russian Post Sends Melania Trump Unusual Parcel

    © AFP 2016/ TIMOTHY A. CLARY
    Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova has sent a parcel to the wife of newly elected US president Donald Trump containing a jacket made of fur and cashmere. It will be delivered to the US by the Russian Post.

    Melania Trump, wife of Republican U.S. presidential candidate Donald Trump
    © REUTERS/ Joe Skipper
    According to the Russian Post, the parcel was sent to the US on Friday from Sheremetyevo airport on a regular flight to New York. The customs inspection has already taken place.

    Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova handed the jacket to a representative of the Russian Post at the Historical Museum in Moscow during the exhibition "Russian Space."

    According to the singer, she hopes "that this jacket… will warm Melania's soul in difficult moments."

    In New York, the parcel is supposed to be delivered to the new American first lady by the United States Postal Service (USPS).

    Donald Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20.

