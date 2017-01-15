Russian Post Sends Melania Trump Unusual Parcel

Russian singer Victoria Tsyganova handed the jacket to a representative of the Russian Post at the Historical Museum in Moscow during the exhibition "Russian Space."
According to the singer, she hopes "that this jacket… will warm Melania's soul in difficult moments."
In New York, the parcel is supposed to be delivered to the new American first lady by the United States Postal Service (USPS).
Donald Trump's inauguration is set to take place on January 20.
Singer and actress Vika Tsyganova presents her new collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow.
A collection by singer and actress Vika Tsyganova at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow.
Singer and actress Vika Tsyganova, center, presents her new collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Moscow.
