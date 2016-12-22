Choo Choo or Nom Nom? Norway Bakes World's Longest Gingerbread Train

The record effort required nearly 700 kilograms of gingerbread dough. Over a thousand schoolchildren and local entrepreneurs were reported to to have contributed by forming and baking an endless string of carriages, each about 25 centimeters long. To qualify for the record, the gaps between the cars had to be shortened by applying extra powdered sugar.
Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg, who was on the spot to cut the ribbon and officially open the new train station, used the opportunity to take pictures of the record breaking train as well.
Holmestrand Mayor Alf Johan Svele said his fellow townsmen should be proud of their sweet achievement.
Check out the world's longest gingerbread train! https://t.co/ETog9POqmd @nsb_no @visitvestfold @VisitNorway @GWR #Norway #Holmestrand 🚂🎅 pic.twitter.com/EwcWVBqyMN— Elusive Moose (@elusive_moose) 17 декабря 2016 г.
"It feels really good. As mayor, I am really proud because this confirms what I already knew from personal experience: Holmestrand's people are active and always show up," Svele told NRK.
In the Nordic countries, brittle cookies made of gingerbread are a popular treat associated with the extended Christmas period. The cookies are flavored with powdered ginger and a variety of other spices, most commonly cinnamon, molasses and nutmeg and are decorated with icing.
