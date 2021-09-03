Register
16:31 GMT03 September 2021
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US President Joe Biden and Israel's Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chat during a meeting in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, US on 27 August 2021.

    Can China-Operated Port Project in Israel Boost Beijing Position in Middle East and Anger US?

    © REUTERS / JONATHAN ERNST
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/09/02/1083773555_0:114:3072:1842_1200x675_80_0_0_05bb6efa29967e0cd8b402402eeb0982.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202109031083780048-can-china-operated-port-project-in-israel-boost-beijing-position-in-middle-east-and-anger-us/

    China’s state-owned Shanghai International Port Group (SIPG) grabbed the Haifa port contract in 2015 which allows it to operate the commercial shipping facility for 25 years. However, the project was delayed after serious objections raised by the US Navy relating to the agreement.

    Israel has officially opened a new port terminal in Haifa — the country’s busiest shipping hub — which will allow large shipping vessels of about 400m length and carrying about 18,000 containers each to dock at the port. The opening of the port, operated by the Chinese firm, has further deepened the security concerns of the US as its navy sometimes docks its maritime assets in Haifa.

    “For Israel, this project will not only create resentment with the US, but it will also raise questions about the broader shape Israel's foreign policy has been taking. Already, some reports in Israeli media indicate that the exact terms of the agreement haven't been clear until now. Although Israel wants the US to believe this is a commercial contract, the reality is that the dimensions are strategic and military too,” Commodore Seshadri Vasan, former Indian navy officer and director of the Chennai Centre for China Studies told Sputnik.
    The US Navy's Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is anchored in the northern Israeli port of Haifa on March 15, 2018 after participating to the joint Israeli-US military Juniper Cobra 2018 exercise
    © AFP 2021 / JACK GUEZ
    The US Navy's Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Iwo Jima (LHD 7) is anchored in the northern Israeli port of Haifa on March 15, 2018 after participating to the joint Israeli-US military "Juniper Cobra" 2018 exercise

    The development is of great importance where smoothing Israel’s relations with the UAE and Bahrain is concerned. Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli, in a statement, said that the terminal is an opportunity to “strengthen our regional capabilities in maritime trade” and leverage it “not only for local prosperity, but for the realisation of opportunities and a genuine contribution to our neighbors in the Middle East.”

    But Vasan added: "The Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is marching ahead full steam. The port of Haifa could play a crucial role in coming years for extending Chinese ambitions into the Middle East. China is investing not only in Israel but in other Middle East nations in a big way, as well as the neighbouring mediterranean region."

    Earlier this year, it was reported that Tel Aviv had declined the US request to inspect the terminal as the Pentagon levelled criticism against Israel because of China’s participation in the $1.7 billion project.

    The National Defense Authorization Act 2020 had mentioned that the Chinese presence will harm US interests in the “future forward presence of United States naval vessels at the Port of Haifa in Israel”. Washington had urged “the Government of Israel to consider the security implications of foreign investment in Israel.”

    "We must note that Israel has already been exporting defence equipment to China and has been strengthening its ties," Vasan concluded.

    Israel will inaugurate another China-funded port on the Mediterranean coast later this year which is being constructed at an approximate investment of $930 million.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Biden Reaffirms US’ Half-Century of Support of Israel's Alleged Nuclear Arsenal - Report
    Israel Reportedly Gave US Two Hours' of Warning Before Natanz Attack Amid Intel-Sharing Fallout
    Tags:
    China, Israel, Haifa, Mediterranean Sea, US, UN Navy, Tel Aviv
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Destroyed cars are seen under debris from a collapsed facade after Hurricane Ida made landfall in Thibodaux, Louisiana, US, 1 September 2021.
    Catastrophic Hurricane Ida Batters US, Devastates Major Cities
    Post-Pullout Stipulations
    The view shows ruins of Palmyra, an ancient Semitic city and historical architectural monument in present-day Homs Governorate, outside Damascus, Syria.
    US War for "Peace" in Syria
    by Sputnik
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse