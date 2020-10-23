Register
11:43 GMT23 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A picture taken on August 31, 2020, shows an Emirati man, wearing a protective mask with the flags of the US, Israel and the UAE, ahead of the arrival of the first commercial flight from Israel, carrying a US-Israeli delegation to the UAE following a normalisation accord, at the Abu Dhabi airport

    A $3 Billion Investment: Why Do the US, UAE, and Israel Need Their Own Middle Eastern Fund?

    © AFP 2020 / KARIM SAHIB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/17/1080855903_0:119:3072:1847_1200x675_80_0_0_5185cf8cfd848d875d54c322eff170a2.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010231080855933-a-3-billion-investment-why-do-the-us-uae-and-israel-need-their-own-middle-eastern-fund/

    The US, UAE, and Israel have agreed to set up a fund worth over $3 billion to invest in projects in the Middle East.

    Sputnik has spoken to experts to find out what kind of projects the US, Israel, and the UAE are going to invest in, as well as what goal the three states are pursuing, as they have decided to establish a joint fund.

    What Are Their Goals?

    Both Minister of State of the UAE Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh and Director General of the Israeli Prime Minister’s Office Ronen Peretz agree that the fund is necessary for the region’s economic and technological development, expanding cooperation in advanced technologies.

    They have expressed their agreement with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech at Ben Gurion Airport, which he gave right after meeting the Emirati delegation and signing a number of agreements.

    Emirati economic analyst Nail al-Jawabrah believes that such a fund will not only help accumulate developments, but also investment in high tech.

    “I believe that the investment fund will provide great returns for each of the co-founders. The main goal is to accumulate projects, developments, exchange experience, and investment in high-tech production. One should bear in mind that creating such a fund by three highly developed states is going to be extremely beneficial cooperation for each of the parties”, he said.

    However, Boris Dolgov from the Centre for Arab and Islamic Studies at the Institute of Oriental Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences considers the purpose of creating the fund to be more political rather than economic.

    “Answering this question, one has to consider the UAE and Israel’s regional policy. If we look at the question from a broader perspective, we can say that the goal is to encourage Arab states to cooperate closer with Israel”, the expert explained.

    According to Emirates News Agency, also known as WAM, the fund will promote regional trade, infrastructure projects, and energy security by providing access to electricity. The parties also promise to improve the region’s food security.

    At the same time, Nail al-Jawabrah believes that investments and cooperation between the parties won’t be limited to this.

    “As the relations develop and deepen, the number of sectors that will be drawing investments will grow. Of course, high technology and innovation sectors top the list”, he added.

    Expected Benefits

    The Emirati, Israeli and US flags sway in the wind at the Abu Dhabi airport at the arrival of the first-ever commercial flight from Israel to the UAE, on August 31, 2020.
    © AFP 2020 / KARIM SAHIB
    'Wonderful Partnership': Israel Turns to UAE for Investment, Trade, and Tourism as Peace Progresses
    While the UAE minister of state expressed confidence that the initiative would be a source of economic and technological strength for the region, the CEO of the US International Development Finance Corporation pointed out that creating such a fund would help solve the problems facing the region and expand the co-founders’ economic opportunities.

    Speaking about the expected benefits, the Emirati expert stressed that “of course, the fund will be highly beneficial. It will allow starting new projects, which, in turn, will provide new job opportunities. This means that many of those who ended up unemployed due to the coronavirus pandemic will again be able to build a career”.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    fund, Investments, Israel, UAE, U.S
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Moderator Agitator
    Moderator Agitator
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse