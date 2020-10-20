Israel, UAE Agree on Visa-Free Travel, Netanyahu Announces

Israel and the United Arab Emirates have agreed on visa-free travel, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced.
"We are exempting our nationals from visas," Netanyahu said, as quoted by AFP.
The two delegations also signed agreements on air transport and investment protection. The signing ceremony took place at Ben Gurion International Airport.
Earlier in the day, a high-ranking delegation from the UAE arrived in Tel Aviv, the first official visit by that country to Israel since the two signed their historic peace agreement, along with Bahrain, at the White House on 15 September.
