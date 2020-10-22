Register
12:44 GMT22 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    UK Immunity Law Will 'Deny' Rights of Soldiers and Civilians Alike, Anti-Militarist Group Says

    © CC BY 2.0 / Defense Visual Information Distribution Service
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 11
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/0a/16/1080846589_0:106:2049:1258_1200x675_80_0_0_c74e037ef89fccd8d73763e83c38e0d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010221080845676-uk-immunity-law-will-deny-rights-of-soldiers-and-civilians-alike-anti-militarist-group-says/

    The British House of Commons is debating a law that will make it much more difficult for war crimes to be prosecuted as well as for UK military forces to sue the Ministry of Defence, with the only exception currently being for "sexual misconduct".

    Symon Hill is campaigns manager at the Peace Pledge Union (PPU), one of Britain's oldest anti-militarist organisations. He explains that a bill currently being pushed by the UK government would likely reduce the number of lawsuits that soldiers bring against the Ministry of Defence and further entrench a culture of impunity when it comes to war crimes. "We have protection from unjust allegations when human rights are upheld, not when they are denied", Mr Hill argues.

    Sputnik: Describe what exactly the Overseas Operations (Service Personnel and Veterans) Bill 2019-21 is and what it proposes.

    Symon Hill: The Overseas Operations Bill waters down human rights law in relation to the armed forces.

    It has been brought to the UK Parliament by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and Minister for Veterans Johnny Mercer.

    There are two major elements to the bill. Firstly, it will introduce a “presumption against prosecution” for UK armed forces personnel accused of war-related crimes after five years have passed (unless the alleged offence involves sexual misconduct). Secondly, it will impose a six-year limit on armed forces personnel taking legal action against the Ministry of Defence.

    Sputnik: Can you give some realistic examples of the consequences of this bill should it become law?

    Symon Hill: There is likely to be a reduction in legal cases against the Ministry of Defence brought by current or former armed forces personnel. The bill will make it impossible for them to bring such cases if six years have elapsed since the incident in question, a provision that does not generally apply to people in other jobs or action against other government departments.

    There are far more legal cases brought against the MoD by forces personnel than there are prosecutions of forces personnel for war-related crimes, so it may be in this area that the consequences are clearest. In practice, British armed forces personnel are almost never prosecuted for war-related crimes. This is the case in many other countries also. The “presumption against prosecution” will make prosecutions even less likely.

    But the consequences of passing this bill will go beyond the specific legislation involved. The bill will add to the impression that the armed forces are above the law.

    The armed forces are already the only institutions in the UK that are allowed to run their own criminal courts. They also have their own police force and prosecution service. Politicians are very cautious about saying anything critical of the armed forces. In 2015, a serving general was quoted in the media threatening a military coup if the then Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn became Prime Minister. There was no attempt by either civilian or military police to identify this general or to charge him.

    This bill will only add to the feeling that the armed forces as institutions are not accountable. It will not help the rank-and-file forces personnel nor anyone of any nationality who has to deal with the British armed forces, whether in the UK or in a war zone.

    Sputnik: Who is this bill likely to impact the most if it becomes law?

    Symon Hill: Victims of the UK armed forces. That includes people mistreated by UK forces personnel in war zones, who are even less likely to see their abusers prosecuted than they are now. Within the last year, investigative journalists at the Sunday Times, Guardian and BBC have revealed evidence of the killing of civilians by British troops in Iraq and Afghanistan.

    © CC BY 2.0 / Cpl Si Longworth RLC (Phot)/MoD
    'Power and Influence' of UK Armed Forces Ended Iraq War Crimes Investigations, Peace Group Fears

    However, victims of the forces also include forces personnel who have been mistreated or abused but may not even be aware that legal action is a possibility until after the six-year limit has expired. This is particularly likely given the slow speed at which the Royal Military Police often work. In 2018, the trial collapsed of 16 army instructors accused of mistreating teenage recruits, because the Military Police had waited over two years after receiving a string of official complaints before making any arrests.

    Sputnik: Where has the resistance to this bill, in parliament and from society at large, come from?

    Symon Hill: The Labour Party, as the main opposition party in Parliament, has criticised aspects of the bill. Sadly, Labour leader Keir Starmer seems to be scared of being seen not to be supportive of the armed forces. He therefore directed Labour MPs to abstain when the House of Commons voted on the bill in September. Thankfully, a group of Labour MPs voted against the bill, as did other opposition parties including the Scottish National Party, the Liberal Democrats and Plaid Cymru.

    The bill is facing widespread opposition in society. As you would expect, critics include peace and human rights groups such as the Peace Pledge Union, Veterans for Peace, Forces Watch, Reprieve and Freedom From Torture. Other opponents of the bill come from within the establishment. They include Nicholas Mercer, a former colonel who was the British army's senior legal officer during the invasion of Iraq in 2003. Critics also include Conservative former ministers, such as former Defence Secretary Malcolm Rifkind and former Attorney-General Dominic Grieve. The Royal British Legion is opposed to the six-year limit on legal cases brought by veterans.

    Sputnik: Why should the average Brit be concerned about this bill?

    Symon Hill: Amidst the Covid crisis and Brexit, this bill might seem a bit obtuse. It matters because it is about all our rights. Democracy and justice do not work if an institution is put above the law – whether in Britain, Russia, the USA or anywhere else.

    Sputnik: Is this bill close to becoming law?

    Symon Hill: The bill is going through “Committee Stage” in the House of Commons, during which amendments are considered. At present, it seems quite likely that the Labour Party will seek to amend the bill to ensure that accusations of torture are not covered by the “presumption against prosecution” - the bill already states that this presumption should not apply when it comes to allegations of sexual offences. Removing torture from the presumption would be progress, but nowhere near enough to make the bill acceptable.

    © CC BY 2.0 / Cpl Steve Bain ABIPP
    Britain's Drone Programme May Be 'Jointly Liable' for US War Crimes, NGO Explains

    The bill will then be presented to the Commons for the “Third Reading”. If the (possibly amended) bill is passed by MPs, it will then go to the House of Lords. We are confident that the bill will face many challenges in the Lords, whose members are at times less wedded to party loyalty than their counterparts in the Commons. We will continue to work with MPs and peers who are seeking to resist the bill.

    Sputnik: How do you respond to those who argue that it's not fair for soldiers to have to fear potential prosecutions for the rest of their lives and that this law protects them against spurious and fabricated claims?

    Symon Hill: Everybody has the right to be presumed innocent unless proven guilty in a fair trial. This applies to everyone without exception, whether a civilian or a member of the armed forces. There is no need to introduce a “presumption against prosecution” for one group of people that does not apply to others.

    The militarist lobby have whipped up a fantasy of a witch-hunt against British veterans. It is not uncommon to read certain politicians and newspapers saying that veterans are being “dragged through the courts”. In reality, British veterans almost never get near a court when it comes to allegations of war-related crimes. It is true that some veterans have been left dealing with the stress of long-lasting uncertainty about whether they will be prosecuted. This is due to failures and delays in the military criminal justice system.

    British armed forces personnel are almost never prosecuted for war-related crimes. Whipping up this fear helps the government to divert attention from the real problems faced by veterans – including the 13,000 veterans who are homeless in the UK, and the many veterans affected by heavily underfunded mental health and social care services.

    We have protection from unjust allegations when human rights are upheld, not when they are denied.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    'Power and Influence' of UK Armed Forces Ended Iraq War Crimes Investigations, Peace Group Fears
    UK Complicity in Sri Lankan War Crimes Formed Part of 'Securing its Imperial Interests', Expert Says
    Britain's Drone Programme May Be 'Jointly Liable' for US War Crimes, NGO Explains
    UK Military Personnel Guilty of War Crimes Are “Terrorists, Not Soldiers” – Retired Officer
    Tags:
    British Army, British Armed Forces, UK Armed Forced, legislation, new law, UK House of Commons, war crimes
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Caught With Pants Down? Pooping Trump, Biden Figurines Made in Catalonia
    Dumb & Trumper
    Dumb & Trumper
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse