Register
18:57 GMT18 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, left, with General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan on his trip to Sudan in August 2020.

    Will Sudan Become the Fifth Arab League State to Normalise Ties With Israel?

    © Photo : Sudanese Presidency
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/1a/1080581636_0:-1:1200:675_1200x675_80_0_0_6141a7068e408213c0293e67d80de6d1.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202010181080810408-will-sudan-become-the-fifth-arab-league-state-to-normalise-ties-with-israel/

    The US is reportedly pushing Sudan to normalise ties with Israel: the chances the African country would become the next to conclude a peace pact with the Jewish state after the UAE and Bahrain are high, according to political researcher Mohammad Fawzi, who has weighed up the potential consequences of the move.

    Citing as yet unconfirmed reports, The Times of Israel revealed last Friday that on 14 October Washington had given Sudanese leaders a 24-hour deadline to decide whether they agree to a deal with the Jewish state "in exchange for financial aid and removal from a US blacklist of state sponsors of terror".

    By August 2020 the Trump administration reached an agreement with Sudan’s new transitional government, which came to power after the August 2019 coup d'etat, that the country would be removed from the terror list after meeting a set of conditions including the deposition of $335 million in an escrow account for the families of US victims of terrorist attacks in 1998 and 2000. The country was designated a state sponsor of terror in 1993 "for supporting international terrorist groups, including the Abu Nidal Organization, Palestine Islamic Jihad, Hamas, and Hezbollah".

    'An Offer Which is Hard to Refuse'

    It emerged later that Washington offered Khartoum to establish formal diplomatic ties between Sudan and Israel as part of the deal also envisaging the provision of $300 million in economic aid and $3 billion in debt relief and investments to Sudan, according to The Jerusalem Post.

    Some reports presumed that the normalisation deal with Israel was one of the major conditions for Sudan's removal from the terror list. General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, deputy chairman of Sudan's Sovereignty Council, told local television channel Sudania 24 on 2 October that "whether we like it or not, relations with Israel are tied to removing Sudan from the US list of states sponsoring terrorism".

    However, Sudanese Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok categorically rejected the link between the abolition of the country's state sponsor of terror status and the formalisation of Sudan-Israel ties.

    "There are many divisions between the civil and military parties in Sudan", explains Mohammad Fawzi, an Egyptian political researcher. "Among these differences is the issue of normalisation. The majority of the civil forces reject this agreement because their intellectual and ideological convictions reject normalisation with Israel. In addition, these forces believe that the completion of the issue of normalisation will enhance the presence of the military component in the country. Finally civil forces believe that this issue lies beyond the mandate of the transitional authority".

    For their part, the military authorities believe that the Sudanese-Israeli deal which offers certain economic benefits will strengthen their positions in the country's political arena thus allowing them to stay in power after the transition period, according to the researcher.

    Sudan's continued presence on the lists of state sponsors of terrorism, has already had a lot of negative consequences for the Sudanese economy: the state cannot obtain grants, support and investments, Fawzi emphasises.

    "In the end, it seems that this issue as a whole will deepen the differences between the various Sudanese parties, and there is even news of the possibility of the Hamdok government's resignation once this deal is completed," he remarks.

    Winners & Losers of the Potential Israeli-Sudanese Deal

    Rapid developments indicate that Sudan is likely to be the fifth Arab League country to normalise relations with Israel, which comes in light of US pressure in the context of the so-called Middle East peace project adopted by the Trump administration, according to the Egyptian researcher.

    Though for Sudan it is an opportunity to improve ties with the US and get much needed financial aid, for Israel it would be a strategic gain because Sudan, an African state, would become a gateway for Israel for a stronger presence in the continent. In addition it would have a better access to landlocked South Sudan which has maintained full diplomatic ties with the Jewish state. As of April 2019, Israel had formal diplomatic ties with 41 out of 46 sub-Saharan African countries and embassies in 11 out of 54 African states.

    "On the other hand, Sudan is an Arab state, so the normalisation of relations with it represents a victory for the Israeli side and a break with the longstanding perception that Israel is the main enemy of the Arab world", Fawzi says.

    The Trump administration is likely to benefit from the upcoming pact as well, he believes: "Donald Trump will try to use the decision to serve his chances in the next election, especially as his rival Joseph Biden's chances of success grow".

    At the same time, the Israeli-Sudanese deal would help Washington to proceed with its "deal of the century": "The project that the Trump administration has campaigned and is seeking to implement in the Middle East seeks to replace the list of threats to Arab national security, and make Iran and its affiliated movements the first and the main threat", he notes, adding that Israel would be seen as a "friendly country" instead.

    "I believe that this decision will be issued very soon, perhaps within hours and possibly in days, but the impact of the resolution will of course have serious implications", he emphasises lamenting the fact that the decision is likely to leave Palestinian Arabs out in the cold, given that previously Arab states regarded the establishment of a sovereign Palestinian state as a prerequisite for concluding diplomatic pacts with the Jewish state.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Sudan’s Prime Minister Says Discussed With Pompeo Khartoum’s Removal From US Terrorism List
    Washington Reportedly Tells Sudan It Will Stay on Terror List Unless It Forges Ties With Israel
    ‘We Need Israel’: Top Sudan Official Hints at Possible Looming Change in Relations with Tel Aviv
    Tags:
    peace deal, Israel, United States, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Halloween decorations are seen at Tivoli Gardens in Copenhagen during the Danish giant pumpkin championships, 10 October 2020.
    New Masks for Fall 2020: How Different Countries Prepare for Halloween
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    Rock ‘n’ Rolling Case Total
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse