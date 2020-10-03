Register
15:51 GMT03 October 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    A Sudanese man waves his national flag in Khartoum on July 9, 2011 hours before South Sudan officially declares independence from the north

    ‘We Need Israel’: Top Sudan Official Hints at Possible Looming Change in Relations with Tel Aviv

    © AFP 2020 / ASHRAF SHAZLY
    World
    Get short URL
    by
    415
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/104955/71/1049557155_0:242:5141:3133_1200x675_80_0_0_a5e620743a28c8e9b7fcb5a0ea73c2d3.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/world/202010031080654990-we-need-israel-top-sudan-official-hints-at-possible-looming-change-in-relations-with-tel-aviv/

    The United Arab Emirates, and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with Israel in mid-September as part of the US-mediated Abraham Accords, raising questions as to which countries might follow suit.

    A senior Sudanese leader acknowledged that his country might soon forge some manner of relationship with Tel Aviv, conceding that Khartoum would stand to benefit from relations with Israel, reports The Times of Israel.

    “Israel is developed. The entire world works with Israel. For development, for agriculture — we need Israel,” Sudanese deputy head of state Gen. Mohammad Hamdan Dagalo said on Sudan24 TV in Juba.

    Nevertheless, following a barrage of questions as to whether this might herald a full normalization of relations with Israel, Dagalo elaborated that Sudan was committed to its position of solidarity with the Palestinians.

    “It’s true, the Palestinian cause is important, and we ought to stand with the Palestinian people,” Dagalo said, stressing that Sudan was still committed to the establishment of a Palestinian state.

    The statement by the official did not offer any specific timeframe for the mulled move.

    “We’re not scared of anyone. But these will be relations, not normalization. Relations, not normalization. Okay? We’re following this line,” added Dagalo.

    US ‘Pressuring’ Sudan

    The remarks come against the backdrop of a drive by Washington to pressure Sudan into normalizing ties with Israel in exchange for financial aid. Furthermore, the Trump administration has suggested that the African country’s removal from the US blacklist of state sponsors of terror might also hinge on the decision it takes regarding ties with Tel Aviv.

    Sudan has been struggling under crippling economic sanctions introduced when Washington placed it on its ‘State Sponsors of Terrorism’ list in 1993, after al-Qaeda leader Osama bin Laden moved to the country.

    Talks between the US and Sudan on the lifting of Washington’s state sponsor of terrorism designation have been continuing sporadically for over a year, since the Sudanese military overthrew the government of Omar al-Bashir in April 2019.

    Following those events, a mixed civilian-military leadership - the ‘Sovereignty Council’ – was established in August 2019, with Abdalla Hamdok and a mostly civilian cabinet chosen to govern.

    Elections slated for 2022 are expected to complete the country’s transition to a democracy.

    'Political Agenda' of Abraham Accords

    Should Sudan decide to go ahead with establishing open relations with the Jewish state, the move would make it the third country to strike an agreement with Tel Aviv in the past month.

    On 15 September, both the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain signed normalization agreements with Israel as part of the US-mediated Abraham Accords.

    Some analysts believe getting another country to follow in their footsteps would be considered as another foreign policy win for Trump ahead of the November presidential elections in the US.

    While talks in Abu Dhabi last week involving Sudan’s head of state Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan failed to achieve much on the issue of the country’s removal from the US’s list of countries that “sponsor terrorism”, the Sudanese delegation called them “frank and honest”.

    Axios website had earlier reported that US, Emirati and Sudanese officials would meet in Abu Dhabi “on a possible normalisation agreement between Sudan and Israel”, similar to the US-brokered deals struck by the UAE and Bahrain.

    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani standby prior to signing the Abraham Accords with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020.
    © REUTERS / TOM BRENNER
    Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, United Arab Emirates (UAE) Foreign Minister Abdullah bin Zayed and Bahrain's Foreign Minister Abdullatif Al Zayani standby prior to signing the Abraham Accords with U.S. President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., September 15, 2020.

    Recent comments by Dagalo could be an indication that Sudan might establish open ties with Israel in the coming days, writes The Times of Israel.

    “Whatever the interest of Sudan is, we shall pursue it,” Dagalo has vowed.

    Related:

    Parl't Speaker: Lebanon Agrees on Framework for Negotiations With Israel Over Maritime, Land Borders
    Pure Friendship or Vested Interest? Israel-Azerbaijan Relations Explained
    Washington Uses Abraham Accords to Maintain Dominance, Isolate Iran & Contain China, US Prof Says
    Washington Reportedly Tells Sudan It Will Stay on Terror List Unless It Forges Ties With Israel
    Tags:
    Bahrain, UAE, Tel Aviv, Khartoum, Israel, Israel, Sudan
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Models present creations by Etam during its 2020 Live Show displaying its Spring/Summer 2021 ready-to-wear lingerie collection in Paris, 29 September 2020.
    This Week in Pictures: 26 September - 2 October
    Disgrace-Off
    Disgrace-Off
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    UAE, Bahrain and Israel: Peace or Discord?
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse