Register
08:03 GMT24 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Early Social Distancing Reduced COVID-19 Cases By 13 percent on Average, Epidemiologist Explains

    © REUTERS / SHANNON STAPLETON
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    by
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/17/1079966166_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_6391fe7f28ed4fbd60bce098599e3f37.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007241079966090-early-social-distancing-reduced-covid-19-cases-by-13-percent-on-average-epidemiologist-explains/

    A new study which examined the role of lockdown and physical distancing measures within 149 countries says that early and effective implementation of these policies appears to have saved millions of people from being infected with COVID-19.

    Dr Nazrul Islam, a physician-epidemiologist and medical statistician with the Big Data Institute at the University of Oxford, co-authored the study Physical distancing interventions and incidence of coronavirus disease 2019: natural experiment in 149 countries in the British Medical Journal, with eight other experts.

    He explained to Sputnik that whilst the report has its limitations (such as not factoring in the role of contact tracing or masks) it still offers a “novel” way of viewing the benefits of implementing social distancing measures early on, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

    Sputnik: How much better off are countries which implemented a lockdown closer to January 2020?

    Dr Nazrul Islam: While it is intuitive that physical distancing interventions would reduce the COVID-19 cases, we wanted to estimate how much that effect would be. In other words, is it a 0.0001 per cent reduction, or a staggering 10 percent reduction? Our study found that the overall reduction in COVID-19 cases across the 149 countries examined was 13 percent, on average. However, this reduction was 14 percent, on average, in countries that implemented lockdown earlier as opposed to a 10 percent reduction, on average, in those that implemented the lockdown later.

    Sputnik: So, if two countries which have relatively the same population size, one implemented physical distancing early on and the other one, waited, say 40 days, there's a 13 per cent difference in new cases?

    Dr Nazrul Islam: What we did in our study is we compared one country with itself. That's the first bit of information. We did not compare Brazil with, let's say, Ghana, we compared India with India, Brazil with Brazil.

    How did we do that? There is a date of physical distancing intervention, right? And so, before that, there is a slope, as in trajectory [of new COVID-19 cases], let's say it is increasing at a certain rate, we call it ‘incidence rate before’. Similarly, there would be an ‘incidence rate after’, and then we compared these two rates. I think that's the novelty of this research is that we did not compare across countries, but within countries before and after the intervention [by governments].

    Some countries would have maybe 10 percent reduction. Some countries would even have no reduction at all— zero percent. Some countries would have a 20 percent reduction. And then we combined all the evidence from all the 149 countries by a mathematical formula, weighted average we call it. So, on average overall in the world in 149 countries, the rate of reduction [of COVID-19 cases after the implementation of social distancing measures] was 13 percent.

    Sputnik: So, to what extent are these differences influenced or distorted by factors such as how well a country engaged in contact tracing, testing, and even reporting cases of COVID?
    Dr Nazrul Islam: I think that's a very important question. First of all, of course not everything could be handled in our analysis. For example, track and trace, and face coverings or face masks. However, we only considered up to 30 days of intervention within each country expecting that there shouldn't be a substantial change in terms of testing pattern and other things within the country.

    Of course, it is an assumption, which is untestable because we don't have enough data to see, like, did it really change much. However, we believe our findings are robust since we pooled data from a staggering 149 countries, and the overall evidence is pointing towards a beneficial effect on the reduction of COVID-19 cases.
    Sputnik: If you have a 13 percent reduction in cases which isn’t necessarily a 13 percent reduction in fatalities, is it worth it? If you think about the other negative aspects of the lockdown such as reduced exercise, treatment and surgeries that were postponed, potential increase in depression and the economic implications of the economic consequences. How does that stack up with a 13 percent reduction in cases, in your opinion?
    Dr Nazrul Islam: I think that is also a brilliant question. Is 13 percent a big deal? Well, because COVID-19 is affecting in the range of millions [of people], 13 percent in the context of millions is a huge number. That too is within the first 30 days of the policy interventions. Consequently, if you have low number of cases, then the pool of people for transmitting the disease, as well as the mortality would be a lot less.

    Sputnik: Your research recognises the fact that the effectiveness of physical distancing measures is not completely conclusive. To what extent would that undermine the ability to come to a conclusion earlier social distancing measures are linked to lower COVID-19 figures?

    Dr Nazrul Islam: Well, our results are robust, and they align with other similar studies and evidence. However, we phrased our finding to make sure we do not overstate our results. Research is an ongoing process, and I personally think it is arrogant to claim something conclusive based on one study. Being humble should not be interpreted as a weakness of the scientists or the research, rather it should be considered an appreciable humane quality.

    Sputnik: Your paper noted that there was no evidence found of an additional effect of public transport closure when the other four physical distancing measures were in place. Does that mean if you do the other four physical distancing measures, it's not necessary to then close public transport?

    Dr Nazrul Islam: Yes, I think that's one of the major findings of our study as well. The other four were school closure, workplace closure, and more importantly restrictions on public gatherings or mass gatherings and, and lockdown. This is quite intuitive as well. Practically, if the other four measures are in place, there would be fewer people using the public transport, and it would be much easier for them to maintain the physical distancing in the public transport. This is particularly important for people who work in service industry including hospitals and care homes.

    Sputnik: So, it might not be necessary to have locked down in terms of people having to stay at home, if those other three measures were in place, school closures, restrictions on mass gathering or working from home?

    Dr Nazrul Islam: We did find that, yes. If you have three of them in place, then the absolute lockdown may not be necessary. But the reason why we did not really emphasise much on that is because that came from 11 countries only, so it has to be taken with a bit of a caution.

    Another important finding is that all the strategies that worked well had one component in common, and that is restrictions on mass gatherings.

    Sputnik: Are there any other limitations, that you think people should be aware of, in addition to the ones that we spoke of?
    Dr Nazrul Islam: I think the most important thing people think about is this data is not perfect. There are differences in ways countries are reporting the data. But this is not unexpected in the context of a pandemic. So, our objective was to get the best out of this imperfect data.

    Also, our study did not analyse the effectiveness of other potentially effective measures such as track and trace, and facemasks. Also, facemasks should not be a replacement for physical distancing and vice versa.
    Sputnik: Can you summarise any recommendations that you would make based on your research?  

    Dr Nazrul Islam: Physical distance measures are effective in reducing COVID-19 cases. In the context of millions of cases, an overall reduction of 13 percent is really a big number. And if you can reduce the number of cases, the overall pool of patients that can transmit the disease to other people will be reduced as well. This will, in turn, reduce the number of deaths. If you can implement other measures well, then we may be able to keep the public transport open particularly for those who work in the service industry.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    scientific research, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    European Council President Charles Michel and European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen do an elbow bump at the end of a news conference following a four-day European summit at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, 21 July 2020.
    Elbow Bump or 'Chicken Dance'? Politicians Defy Coronavirus By Opting For Alternative Salute Option
    Masked About-Face
    Masked About-Face
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Trending
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse