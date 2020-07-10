Register
01:24 GMT10 July 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE

    Trump Feels ‘Real Stab in the Back’ by Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh Votes in Financial Records Case

    © REUTERS / Tom Brenner
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    111
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/07/0a/1079842317_0:0:3072:1728_1200x675_80_0_0_234ecf5440fac22d4cb3f74d4fe57381.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202007101079842376-trump-feels-real-stab-in-the-back-by-justices-gorsuch-kavanaugh-votes-in-financial-records-case/

    By a 7-2 margin, the Supreme Court of the United States (SCOTUS) rejected US President Donald Trump’s defense team’s argument that he is immune to criminal subpoenas and ruled to allow a New York prosecutor to view his financial records. According to one expert, at least two of the seven votes against Trump were likely surprising to him.

    David Schultz, professor of law specializing in election law at the University of Minnesota Law School, called the attention of Political Misfits hosts Bob Schlehuber and Michelle Witte to Chief Justice John Roberts’ opinion, which Schultz said detailed two things: “case law has clearly demonstrated that presidents don’t have absolute immunity and that they have to be accountable for subpoenas, even in criminal matters.”

    Within the document, Roberts referenced the words of former Chief Justice John Marshall, who issued an 1807 decision declaring that the US president is not exempt from subpoenas.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/scotus-hands-down-decision-in-trump-taxe
    “At common law the ‘single reservation’ to the duty to testify in response to a subpoena was ‘the case of the king,’ whose ‘dignity’ was seen as ‘incompatible’ with appearing ‘under the process of the court,’” Roberts wrote. “But, as Marshall explained, a king is born to power and can ‘do no wrong.’ … The President, by contrast, is ‘of the people’ and subject to the law.”

    “When Bill Clinton was president of the United States, he had to honor subpoenas when he was being sued for sexual harassment,” Schultz noted, arguing that because of this history, the Thursday opinion did not come as a surprise to him.

    He added that “having also taught Constitution law for many years, this decision hit all the cases that I thought one was going to hit, in terms of making the argument” against presidential immunity.

    The US president’s Thursday tweets made it clear that he is not happy with the SCOTUS after the court ruled that Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. may now see his financial records as part of grandy jury probe into Trump’s alleged payoffs to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal.

    Schultz went on to point out that Trump is also likely angry because “among the people who joined in the opinion were [Associate Justices Neil] Gorsuch and [Brett] Kavanaugh: his two appointees to the Supreme Court.”

    “That must feel like a real stab in the back,” he declared.

    While the public is not able to get all the details of the case due to the closed-door nature of grand jury proceedings, Schultz noted that in addition to looking into a potential violation of the Emoluments Clause of the Constitution, the prosecution is also going to be examining whether Trump committed tax fraud “or any other types of fraud” while he was still living in New York.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Spy Satellite Reportedly Spots New Nuclear Site in North Korea Amid Freeze in Trump-Kim Talks
    Summit With Trump Might Not Happen This Year, Kim Jong Un's Sister Says
    Videos: NYC ‘Liberating’ 5th Avenue With ‘Black Lives Matter’ Mural Near Trump Tower - Mayor
    Former Trump Fixer Cohen Back in Federal Custody After Being Spotted at NYC Restaurant
    ‘Wall Street Wins, Working People Lose’: Unemployment to Persist as Trump Only ‘Goosing’ Markets
    Tags:
    Radio Sputnik, US Supreme Court, SCOTUS, SCOTUS, John Roberts, Donald Trump
    Community standardsDiscussion
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    The Charm and Beauty of Slavic Girls
    Court Conniption
    Court Conniption
    Poll Results
    What Victory? New Poll Unveils How Much Americans Know About WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse