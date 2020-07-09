Supreme Court Blocks Democrats From Getting Trump's Tax Returns But Allows NY DA to See Them

The US Supreme Court has ruled 7-2 to allow a New York prosecutor to obtain President Donald Trump's financial records as part of a criminal investigation, but rejected, also in a 7-2 ruling, these records' delivery to Democratic congressional committees.
The first of the rulings - allowing the enforcement of a subpoena issued to Trump accounting firm Mazars LLP demanding his financial records as part of an ongoing probe into alleged tax inconsistencies, is a loss for the president, whose defense attorneys argued that the Constitution prohibits him from any criminal proceedings while serving as president.
Trump issued his disappointment with the ruling, calling the tax case "political prosecution."
"I won the Mueller Witch Hunt, and others, and now I have to keep fighting in a politically corrupt New York. Not fair to this Presidency or Administration!" he tweeted.
The second ruling, which prevented Trump's records from being made available to Democratic-led Congressional committees investigating him, is a win for him politically, allowing for the records to stay private at least for the short term.
