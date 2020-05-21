Register
20:17 GMT21 May 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    U.S. President Donald Trump speaks about administration efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine as Dr. Debbie Birx, the White House coronavirus response coordinator, and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases Director Dr. Anthony Fauci listen during a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic response event in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 15, 2020.

    What's Behind Trump's Row With Health Agencies & Birx's Decision to Take on CDC, WHO

    © REUTERS / KEVIN LAMARQUE
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107936/98/1079369810_0:215:3083:1950_1200x675_80_0_0_8f5f49c5282dd908d94e6cd04110590a.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202005211079378760-whats-behind-trumps-row-with-health-agencies--birxs-decision-to-take-on-cdc-who/

    The White House and the CDC have been largely at odds amid the coronavirus pandemic. It appears that Dr. Deborah Birx has taken Trump's side, chastising the US agency for what she claims are inflated COVID death numbers. US observers explain the conflict between Trump and the medical experts and shed light on Birx's "political game".

    As calls for reopening the US economy become louder inside the Trump camp, tensions between the White House and the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have soared. CDC director Robert R. Redfield and counterpart Anthony Fauci, the head of the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have repeatedly warned the president's Coronavirus Task Force against reopening the country too soon. According to some reports, it is Dr. Deborah Birx, however, who has Trump's ear.

    Birx: Mediator or New Political Player in WH?

    Birx was recently dubbed by Axios "the real power doctor" on the White House Coronavirus Task Force, emphasising the physicians' "masterful political skills". According to Axios, "Birx strategically emphasises the points Trump wants to hear". She, in particular, is highly critical of the World Heath Organization (WHO) and insists that the global entity is badly in need of reform. Birx has claimed that WHO's tracking system is inflating mortality rates and case numbers by up to 25 percent. She has also asserted that "there is nothing from the CDC that [she] can trust", according to The Washington Post. On Thursday, Birx touted recent reports claiming sharp declines in both deaths and hospitalisations across the country, claims that could accelerate the reopening of the US economy.

    "Dr. Birx role has been highly questionable in the early stages, but she appears to have become more responsible of late", observes James Fetzer, professor emeritus at University of Minnesota.

    He emphasises the doctor's criticism of CDC tabulation of COVID-related deaths which she claims distort and inflate COVID-19 statistics. According to Fetzer, Birx has declared that "The White House has been completely justified in discounting the 'experts' from NIH, the WHO and the CDC".

    Birx previously decried what she described as media exaggeration and fear-mongering over the deadly virus, noted Pamela Geller, an American political activist, blogger and editor-in-chief of the Geller Report, in the the top health official's critiques of the CDC.

    "The level of misinformation and disinformation is deeply troubling", she suggests. "The continuing shutdown of our country is the biggest mistake in American history, and the White House is correct in repeatedly calling for reopening".

    Birx is Trying to Balance Between Science & Calls to Reopen

    American journalist and author Daniel Lazare is not impressed by Birx's performance: "Deborah Birx may think she's the 'Trump whisperer' who can keep him under control", he says. "But she's only able to do so is by telling him what he wants to hear".

    The journalist is skeptical about Birx's attempts to "defend" Trump in the press. According to Lazare, she sometimes distorts reality in an apparent attempt to appease the president. "On 28 March, she declared in a press conference that 'almost 40 percent of the country' has 'extraordinarily low numbers' of COVID cases, neglecting to mention that those are rural areas containing only 7.2 percent of the US population", he notes.

    Birx is not much of a political player, she is just "trying to balance between the Trump administration's desire to rapidly reopen and basic scientific facts" opines Caleb Maupin, speaker, writer, journalist, and political analyst.

    "She is trying to play a centrist position, as is Fauci", he says. "Birx and Fauci trying to navigate in the middle of this, and they're facing kind of an onslaught from Trump's supporters in the Trump administration".

    White House medical advisors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams listen to the daily coronavirus task force briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2020
    © REUTERS / Jonathan Ernst
    White House medical advisors, including Dr. Anthony Fauci of the National Institutes of Health, White House coronavirus coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Robert Redfield and U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams listen to the daily coronavirus task force briefing with President Donald Trump at the White House in Washington, U.S., April 22, 2020

    Science is Held Hostage to Political & Economic Interests

    The CDC has seemingly taken a backseat in the White House task force and is playing a much quieter role than at initial stages of the pandemic, as media remark on Fauci's absence from interviews this week – as the country reopens – as similarly noteworthy. The CDC release of detailed guidance for reopening schools, mass transit and nonessential businesses was made without a formal announcement, and came only after a number of states started lifting lockdowns, according to CNBC.

    According to Maupin, the CDC, as well as other health agencies, have fallen victim to mounting pressure in some parts of the US.

    "It would be seen as undermining the medical community at a time when they need support", the journalist says. "It's an indirect form of pressure, but it shows that science is deeply impacted by society. There's a whole history of this. Science is not independent".

    The political analyst suggests that "science is always impacted by the society that creates it" and "political interests that fund research would prefer one outcome as opposed to another". The issue of dropping the lockdown measures has also become a playground for various business interests, with some industries, like Walmart and Amazon, benefitting from the lockdown, while the real sector is desperately pushing to reopen.

    "We have one section of the American elite that wants the science to say we can reopen now and the American elite that wants to say science says we have to be closed down as long as we possibly can", Maupin says, additionally claiming that the so-called elite is "paying scientists to say what they want".

    The dysfunctional dynamics at play between the CDC and White House are clear for all to see, echoes Ethan Ralph, founder of conservative website, The Ralph Retort.

    "I think it's fairly obvious that there's been tension for awhile now", he says. "I don't think Trump really wanted to shut things down in the first place and was basically scared into it. Ever since then, he's been moving to open up as quickly as possible. Some see this as reckless, even within his own virus response high command".

    'Political & Health Officials Should Work in Unison'

    Though the CDC has its problems, it must be remembered that the agency is dealing with Trump, who is determined to reopen the economy regardless of the cost to public health, and whatever the agencies say or do is going to be wrong, argues Daniel Lazare. According to him, "the tension between the White House and the CDC is just the latest manifestation of the chaos that has reigned since the virus first appeared in the US in late January".

    The controversy between the White House and the country's health and science community is only exacerbating the problem, according to Professor Kelley Lee, tier 1 Canadian research chair in Global Health Governance.

    "The countries that respond most effectively during this pandemic will be countries where public health officials and political leaders work in close unison, and where public health experts are allowed to define policy action", Lee said.

    What's going on in the US is the opposite, Lee remarked. According to him, the Trump administration "has frequently ignored the advice of scientific experts and prioritised political and economic interests instead". 

    While CDC has been subject to harsh criticism by the Trump administration and its conservative supporters, the truth of the matter is that SARS-CoV-2 is an absolutely new virus no one has ever dealt with, underscores Mitchell Feierstein, a hedge-fund manager and CEO of the Glacier Environmental Fund Limited.

    "As far as the CDC - everyone has a view on COVID-19, which in reality, is a virus that no one yet fully understands - we have incomplete data sets and no safe vaccine", Feierstein highlights. "What we do know is that it's certainly not like the flu".

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    White House Urging CDC to Alter COVID-19 Reporting to Lower US Death Toll - Report
    CDC Issues Alert Over Mysterious Disease Linked to COVID-19 in Children
    ‘We’ve Been Muzzled’: CDC Officials Say Trump’s Delayed COVID-19 Response Cost ‘Lives and Money’
    Tags:
    coronavirus, COVID-19, World Health Organisation, US Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Anthony Fauci, Donald Trump, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Post Apocalyptic Views: Dutch Photographer's Lens Captures Graveyard of French Warships
    Large and in Charge
    Large and in Charge
    PPSh-41, a Soviet Submachine Gun
    PPSh-41: The Legendary Machine Gun That Helped Win WWII
    Register
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse