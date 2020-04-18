Trump Says Certain States Will Be Easing COVID-19 Restrictions, Vows to Help Mexico With Ventilators

The United States remains the nation most affected by the new coronavirus disease (COVID-19), with the states of New York, New Jersey, and Michigan being the hot spots of the coronavirus infection.

President Donald Trump announced on Saturday that Montana will be lifting its COVID-19 restrictions starting on Friday, while Texas and Vermont will allow some businesses to re-open, but with certain precautions.

Trump also said he told Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador that the US would help the country substantially with its ventilator supply.

"We are going to be helping Mexico, I spoke with the president of Mexico … and I told him we are going to be helping him", Trump said at the Saturday White House Coronavirus Task Force briefing.

According to Trump, the United States has carried out more coronavirus tests than any other country and has also stockpiled thousands of ventilators that it can share with other countries.

"Nationwide, we've now conducted over 4 million tests", th president said, adding "it's double the number conducted by any other country on Earth".

The US president also pointed out that as a result of a "sweeping" government response, the United States now has 10,000 ventilators stockpiled.

"We started off with a broken system", Trump said, telling reporters that "... now the rest of the world is coming to us asking if we can help them with ventilators, because they are very complicated, very expensive, they are very hard to build, and we have them coming in by the thousands".

Ventilators can be made available to US states "within hours" if governors ask for them, he added.

On Thursday, the US president issued new federal guidelines inviting US states to engage in a three-phase gradual reopening of the economy and society. Still, some US governors have said they will not start reopening their states' economies until more coronavirus tests have been conducted.

The US has so far confirmed more than 726,640 cases of COVID-19 - the highest number in the world -including at least 37,938 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University live-tracker.