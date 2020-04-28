Register
15:38 GMT28 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    COVID-19 global data
    Confirmed cases:
     
    Recoveries:
     
    Deaths:
     
    JHU CSSE
    Bitcoin cryptocurrency

    Arbitrage, Biotech & Bitcoin: What Opportunities Hedge Funds May Grasp Amid COVID-19 Storm

    © Sputnik / Vladimir Astapkovich
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105626/14/1056261432_0:14:2369:1346_1200x675_80_0_0_afd93ddb69fe9fb328c1d71d19dd218f.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004281079121840-arbitrage-biotech--bitcoin-what-opportunities-hedge-funds-may-grasp-amid-covid-19-storm/

    Though hedge funds have suffered severe losses due to the coronavirus-related recession, the White House is not going to bail them out. US hedge fund managers have explained how their businesses are weathering the perfect storm and what unique opportunities COVID-19 has offered.

    On 24 April, the US Small Business Administration announced that that hedge funds and private equity firms aren't eligible for the small business relief programme as President Donald Trump inked into law a $484 billion aid package, part of the White House's $2 trillion-plus response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

    "Hedge funds and private equity firms are primarily engaged in investment or speculation, and such businesses are therefore ineligible to receive a PPP loan," the SBA said in an official statement.

    Like any other sector of economy, hedge funds are struggling to persuade clients to increase investments amid the market meltdown. They were projected to lose up to $20 billion this year with endowments, foundations, pensions and sovereign wealth funds expected to make the most withdrawals amid the coronavirus pandemic, as Bloomberg outlined late February citing a Goldman Sachs Group's study.

    Small-Sized Hedge Fund is Akin to Small Business

    "A majority of funds have taken significant draw downs," says Matt D'Souza, CEO and hedge fund manager at Blockware Mining and Blockware Solutions. "If you did not risk manage then your investors are feeling the pain. It puts a lot of pressure on funds as they have had a history of underperformance, especially post 2008 in the QE Environment. Funds underperformed as indexes have had records runs the past 10 years. With simple products like ETFs (Exchange-Traded Funds) there has been significant margin pressure on funds as they are not outperforming the market."

    D'Souza notes that now many funds have to answer to their investors amid the present draw-downs: "The timing is horrible as many Baby Boomers are entering retirement," he says. "The last thing you want is taking a 20% haircut to your net worth right at retirement." According to him, this will continue to squeeze fees on fund managers and question their ability to add value.

    It's unfair to exclude hedge funds from the small business relief package, he believes, as they are providing numerous jobs just like those eligible for the aid.

    "Hedge funds and private equity (PE) firms have accounting, finance, and other normal departments like any other business", D'Souza points out. "These departments have employees so I do not understand why they are excluded. There is a negative stigma around hedge funds. If these funds are employing people I do not believe they should be getting discriminated against".

    The attitude demonstrated by the SBA apparently stems from a common perception of hedge funds as "wildly profitable enterprises supported by hundreds of millions of dollars in annual management fees", suggests Julian Klymochko, CEO of Accelerate Financial Technologies.

    "Clearly they don't have any sort of bailout", he notes, adding that like with any business, there are also startups and smaller players which are not so well-established, and not well-capitalised.

    "This pandemic has been pretty devastating for us", he says. "So it's not really fair to make a blanket statement on any type of business."

    'Excellent Opportunities'

    Nevertheless, there is still a silver lining to the pandemic, hedge fund top managers say.

    "The pandemic has created some exceptional investment opportunities for enterprising investors", Julian Klymochko observes. "So we're seeing a lot of great opportunities out there in the market."

    One of these tremendous opportunities is in arbitrage, according to the Accelerate Financial Technologies executive.

    "What we did to capitalise on the crisis, we launched the Arbitrage fund, so that launched on 7 April," he notes. "We're pretty excited about that. We created a new fund such that we can give access to investors for that asset class and the opportunities that come with it."

    The major objective of the newly established Accelerate Arbitrage Fund (ARB) is to generate returns by investing in "listed equity, debt or derivative securities of target companies involved in mergers or corporate actions", while "selling short certain listed equity, debt or derivative securities of acquirer companies involved in mergers or corporate actions, where applicable", according to Markets Insider.

    "Bear Markets present excellent opportunities," Matt D'Souza suggests for his part. "Innovation is presently occurring – there are all types of new business models and opportunities as a result of COVID-19. Stocks that benefit from stay at home have been excellent opportunities: Zoom, Teledoc, Amazon, Activision, Electronic Arts, Cyber Security, Biotech, Netflix, gold and Bitcoin, which are scarce assets in an environment with overwhelming money printing and negative interest rates". 

    According to him, "deeply understanding the new opportunities and innovations that will rise from the COVID disruption is where managers can deliver alpha".

    D'Souza, who also runs Blockchain Opportunity Fund, a digital currency hedge fund, points out that though Bitcoin remains "a risk on asset as it is a commodity in its infancy" it "has been on an upward trajectory since it was created after the 2008 Crisis".

    "I believe the future of cryptocurrency is bright," the hedge fund manager opines. "The world is quickly shifting towards a 'digital world'. Millennials are now the largest generation in the world. Them and the generation under live in a digital world – mobile payments (82% of payments in China are mobile), smart phone usage, and now working from home etc. There will be digital payments and Bitcoin will be a digital gold".

    Meanwhile, one should keep an eye on the changes and be prepared with cash to capture the next opportunity as every day in a Bear Market is a day closer to the Bull Market, D'Souza says.

    "The US leads the World in innovation and will come out of this leading in innovation", he predicts. "There will be new technologies to invest in so investors needs to do their research and identify the companies and technologies that are going to improve our World and lead the charge in innovation. Just as the sun rises and sets there is going to be innovation and opportunity. This bear market will end and a Bull market will rise."

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    US Economy to Recover Quicker Than Most Despite Shrinking GDP & Soaring Unemployment – Investors
    Global COVID Infection Count Passes 3,000,000 as Spain, More US States to Reopen Economies
    $1 Billion in Two Weeks: Hedge Funds Capitalise on UK Airlines Gridlock Over COVID-19 – Report
    Tags:
    biotech, gold, Bitcoin, coronavirus, COVID-19, relief aid, bailout, small business, Small Business Administration, hedge funds, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    How Pripyat Would Look if Chernobyl Nuclear Disaster Never Happened
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Medics Dying, Jets Flying
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse