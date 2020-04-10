Register
20:24 GMT10 April 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Signs made by prisoners pleading for help are seen in a window of Cook County Jail in Chicago, Illinois, U.S., April 9, 2020 amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak

    ‘Higher Casualty Rates’ to Emerge From US Prisons as Inmates, Guards Spread COVID-19

    © REUTERS / Jim Vondruska
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107891/21/1078912175_0:42:3072:1770_1200x675_80_0_0_023c2d797b92fefc12165e8d2ca8d138.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202004101078912231-higher-casualty-rates-to-emerge-from-us-prisons-as-inmates-guards-spread-covid-19/

    As the COVID-19 novel coronavirus continues to ravage the US, human rights groups and others have called on prisons to release inmates who are medically vulnerable to this respiratory illness. However, pushback from the courts and inaction from the correctional facilities has turned many jails into petri dishes for COVID-19.

    Paul Wright, the founder and executive director of the Human Rights Defense Center and editor of Prison Legal News, and Kevin Gosztola, a writer for Shadowproof.com and co-host of the podcast Unauthorized Disclosure, joined Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear on Thursday to shed light on how the novel coronavirus is rapidly spreading within US prisons and putting those both inside and outside of the facilities at a higher risk for contracting COVID-19.

    Wright described prison guards and other associated staff as virtual “conduits” for the novel coronavirus when they return to their communities after being potentially exposed to the contagious disease during their work shifts.
    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/criminal-injustice_103

    “I think that we’re just going to be seeing higher and higher casualty rates,” he argued to hosts Brian Becker and John Kiriakou.

    The Prairie State’s Cook County Jail experienced its second COVID-19-related fatality with the death of a 59-year-old inmate on Thursday. While the deceased was hospitalized on March 30, the Chicago, Illinois, facility itself has become a breeding ground for the contagious disease, with at least 276 detainees and 172 sheriff's office staffers testing positive, according to CBS News.

    Gosztola highlighted that the Cook County Jail is now regarded as “the biggest case cluster in the United States” for the novel coronavirus when one includes both infected detainees and staff members. This fact did not appear to matter to Judge Matthew Kennelly, who on Thursday denied a request to release medically vulnerable inmates from the jail.

    Gosztola went on to point out that of the 4,700 detainees at the facility, “about 1,500 of them are individuals who are in jail only because they cannot afford to pay their bond.”

    “So, essentially, there are people being sentenced to possible death because they cannot afford to pay what is necessary to free themselves from the facility,” he asserted.

    Gosztola added that despite the implementation of social distancing orders and guidelines for those not incarcerated, many prisons have maintained their usual, dormitory-style bunks that are generally closer together than the recommended 6 feet.

    More than 100 people jailed at the Monroe Correctional Facility in Monroe, Washington, assembled in the recreation yard and staged a demonstration Wednesday night after learning that six of their fellow inmates and five prison staffers had tested positive for COVID-19. While pepper spray, sting balls and rubber pellets were used by guards to break up the protest, the facility reported no injuries from the engagement.

    During interviews with Seattle-based outlet KIRO 7 News, family members of the inmates at the minimum security facility asserted their protest was a collective effort to sound the alarm over their need for personal protective equipment, additional COVID-19 testing and proper isolation and care for those found to be infected with the virus.

    A Washington Department of Corrections release claimed the six individuals infected with the novel coronavirus were transported to an isolation facility on Sunday and are currently receiving medical care.

    Wright contended that it is no surprise that the US prison system appears to be set up to kill vulnerable detainees. “The government that we’ve known for centuries fosters and perpetuates and really encourages diseases and pandemics to take root, spread and infect people,” he said.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    French Chief Epidemiologist: Obesity is Major Risk Factor for COVID-19
    NYC Council Votes to Shutter Notorious Rikers Island, Open Borough-Based Jails
    New York City Paying Rikers Island Inmates $6/Hour to Dig Coronavirus Graves
    New York’s Rikers Island Inmates ‘Dehumanized’ By Digging Mass Graves for City’s COVID-19 Dead
    Report: Warm Weather May Not Reduce Coronavirus Transmission as Previously Assumed
    Tags:
    Washington, Illinois, Chicago, Cook County Sheriff's Office, revolt, public health, Loud and Clear, Radio Sputnik, jail, prison, COVID-19, coronavirus
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Yulia Boyarintseva, master of snowboarding and snowkiting sports, walks her dog near her home outside Krasnoyarsk
    This Week in Pictures: 4-10 April
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    ‘Exotic’ Exoneration
    Caught Up in the COVID-19 Pandemic: People Talk About How Their Daily Lives Have Changed
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse