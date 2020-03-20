Register
01:03 GMT20 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu gestures as he delivers a speech at his Jerusalem office, regarding the new measures that will be taken to fight the coronavirus, March 14, 2020

    ‘Assault on Israeli Democracy’: Netanyahu Staging ‘Coup’ With COVID-19 Patient Tracking

    © REUTERS / Gali Tibbon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (213)
    240
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107863/58/1078635802_0:0:3072:1729_1200x675_80_0_0_1de206b9bb2ce2d76699699dfc363f88.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202003201078635861-assault-on-israeli-democracy-netanyahu-staging-coup-with-covid-19-patient-tracking/

    This week, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu rolled out new legislation calling for the tracking of those confirmed to be infected with the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. As the leader faces several corruption-related charges, one expert tells Sputnik this new law is just the start of Netanyahu's attempt to strongarm the Israeli government.

    The prime minister announced via news release on Tuesday that the Israeli government would begin tracking those confirmed to be infected with the novel coronavirus. 

    “We will dramatically increase the ability to locate and quarantine those who have been infected,” Netanyahu’s March 17 release read. “Today, we started using digital technology to locate people who have been in contact with those stricken by the Corona.” 

    Mitchell Plitnick, political analyst and former vice president at the Foundation for Middle East Peace, joined Radio Sputnik’s Political Misfits to discuss the Israeli’s government tracking of COVID-19-infected citizens and provide his commentary regarding how the pandemic is protecting the embattled prime minister amid his corruption cases

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/a-viral-assault-on-democracy-in-israel

    “Not only is this surveillance through the cell phones just happening, it’s happening with no supervision,” Plitnick explained to hosts Bob Schlehuber and Jamarl Thomas “The courts are not there, the parliament is not there to supervise this - so it’s just going on with no real recourse.” 

    He asserted that this act by the government is being carried out by Netanyahu as a way for him to maintain power for “as long as possible” and “avoid indictment for fraud and breach of public trust.” 

    “It’s an assault on the privacy of Israeli citizens, but it’s also an assault on Israeli democracy in general,” Plitnick said. 

    According to the political analyst, individuals attempted to protest the matter in Jerusalem on Thursday, but Israeli police put a stop to the demonstration in a nonviolent manner. 

    “It was very clear that they didn’t want this going on,” Plitnick asserted. 

    Al Jazeera reported that hundreds of demonstrators had gathered outside of parliament on March 19 to protest Netanyahu’s government, carrying banners that read “No to dictatorship” and “Democracy in danger.” Demonstrators also bore a sign that called the Israeli leader the “crime minister.” 

    "No one is above the law or above public health orders released by the ministry of health," Israeli police said, according to the outlet, pushing back against assertions that authorities were operating to protect Netanyahu’s name. 

    Plitnick said that several of his colleagues, whom he described as “mainstream analysts,” have been referring to the prime minister’s recent actions in Israel as a “coup.” 

    “That coup is going to go much, much further than just monitoring people’s cell phones,” he warned. 

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Topic:
    Coronavirus Outbreak Turns Into Pandemic (213)

    Related:

    ‘That’s a Fact’: Top Japanese Minister Says Tokyo Olympics Are ‘Cursed’
    US Researchers Begin Testing Two Generic Drugs for COVID-19 Treatment
    Woman Who Concealed Coronavirus Symptoms During Beijing-Bound Flight Could Face Prison Time
    ‘Heroic Effort’: HIV Drug Combination Fails as Coronavirus Treatment in Study
    ‘Countries Work Together’: US Air Force Transports Coronavirus Testing Kits From Italy
    Tags:
    demonstrations, Israeli Police, protests, Jerusalem, Radio Sputnik, virus, Likud Party, Benjamin Netanyahu, tracking, public health, coronavirus, COVID-19
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    A customer's cart filled with the supplies they're purchasing in response to news about coronavirus disease (COVID-19) at Real Canadian Superstore on Southwest Marine Drive in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
    Just in Case Food Cart: What the Virus is Prompting Shoppers to Buy
    The War on Error
    The War on Error
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse