Register
10:08 GMT16 March 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    A man wears a face mask as he walks along a main street in Tel Aviv, Israel, Sunday, March 15, 2020

    Israeli Response to Coronavirus: Keeping Tabs on Cell Phones

    © REUTERS / Oded Balilty
    Middle East
    Get short URL
    0 0 0
    Subscribe
    https://cdn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/107857/72/1078577280_0:0:3054:1719_1200x675_80_0_0_f6df6cd451000d6abcaba541de873167.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/middleeast/202003161078577263-israeli-response-to-coronavirus-keeping-tabs-on-cell-phones/

    In Israel, curbing the spread of the COVID-19 coronavirus will come at a cost of some privacy. The country’s internal security service, Shin Bet, will be able to track citizens’ movements using cellular data, ostensibly to protect those who might have come into contact with coronavirus patients.

    The Israeli government has approved a proposal that would allow the security agency Shin Bet to make use of Israelis’ cell phone data in a bid to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus.

    With the number of infected patients rising to 250 by Monday, Israel has shut down schools and universities, restricted public gatherings to just 100 people and ordered a 14-day quarantine for anyone entering the country.

    What exactly is being proposed now?

    The new measure would allow Shin Bet (Israel’s analog to the FBI) to retroactively track the movements of people found to be infected with the coronavirus. The agency reportedly would not require court approval to perform this surveillance. Anyone who was within two meters of a sick patient will then receive a text message from the Health Ministry saying they should self-quarantine.

    It remains unclear whether COVID-19 carriers will need to grant approval for their data to be used by Shin Bet. Prime Minister Netanyahu’s office has earlier reassured that the security service would not be involved in enforcing quarantine orders on those who violate them.

    A Justice Ministry official told Channel 13 on Sunday that Shin Bet would only hand over the information about patients’ movements to the Health Ministry and would be authorised to make no use of this data other than to combat the pandemic. The proposal would be in effect for 30 days since it comes into force (it now has to be approved by the parliamentary subcommittee on clandestine services).

    In recent weeks, governments in some of the worst-hit countries such as China, South Korea, Iran, Thailand and Taiwan have resorted to CCTV cameras and smartphone tracking to trace the movements of carriers of the disease.

    What was the reaction?

    The proposed protocol has sparked public debate over whether the use of digital tools with the noble goal of fighting the virus could violate civil liberties.

    Benjamin Netanyahu himself has acknowledged that the sweeping mandate for Shit Bet allows for “a certain degree of violation of the privacy” of some people, but said that on the plus side, it is “an effective tool for locating the virus.”

    Bezalel Smotrich, the transportation minister from the Yamina alliance and one of the five officials who drew up the measure,  has tweeted: “I can assure you all unequivocally: There isn’t and won’t be a ‘Big Brother’ in the State of Israel, even in the framework of an extreme event like what we are dealing with now.”

    Nitzan Horowitz, leader of the opposition party Meretz, said that tracking citizens “using databases and sophisticated technological means are liable to result in a severe violation of privacy and basic civil liberties.”

    Attorney Avner Pinchuk of the Association for Civil Rights in Israel said that keeping tabs on citizens constitutes a “severe infringement of the right to privacy.”

    Tags:
    Benjamin Netanyahu, China, mass surveillance, coronavirus, COVID-19, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Give Me a Smile, Crocodile: Reptiles From Egyptian Village Live Side by Side With People
    Make No Difference
    Makes No Difference
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse