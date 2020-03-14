Israel to Use Anti-Terror Tech in Fight Against Coronavirus - Netanyahu

TEL AVIV (Sputnik) - Israeli will use counter-terrorism technology to detect coronavirus patients and those who skip mandatory quarantine, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Saturday.

All foreigners entering the country are required to self-isolate for 14 days. All schools, restaurants, cafes, gyms and most of businesses have been shut in a bit to contain the spread of the virus.

"We will track patients, including with the help of digital technology that we have been using in the battle against terrorism," Netanyahu said in a televised address.

He said the government had tasked the Justice Ministry with preparing a legal framework that would allow the use of such technology in light of the spreading COVID-19 disease, which has evolved into a worldwide pandemic.

On Saturday, the country registered 50 new cases overnight, taking the total to 193 infections.

Amid the pandemic, Israeli Health Ministry introduced a mandatory 14-day quarantine for all international arrivals and limited the entry to tourists with pre-arranged accommodation where they can implement the quarantine. Additionally, all public gatherings of more than 100 people, including religious events, have been suspended and schools closed.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization declared the spread of the COVID-19 a pandemic. The number of coronavirus cases worldwide has surpassed 155,000, with over 5,800 fatalities.