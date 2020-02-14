Register
12:42 GMT14 February 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Photograph taken by Harold Burdekin near London's Spitalfields Market in 1934

    Ghosts and Urban Myths ‘Enrich and Enchant’ Our Cities, Says UK Professor

    © Photo : Harold Burdekin
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107829/64/1078296404.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202002141078314225-ghosts-and-urban-myths-enrich-and-enchant-our-cities-says-uk-professor/

    Urban myths are as old as the world’s cities and they vary from the Mamlambo in South Africa to the Goatman in the United States. Sputnik spoke to the author of a new book on Supernatural Cities about the importance the occult plays for metropolitan folk.

    The coronavirus may right now be triggering conspiracy theories and even supernatural phenomena in the Chinese city of Wuhan, according to Dr Karl Bell, a professor of cultural and social history at the University of Portsmouth.

    “Whenever people are anxious they will want to try to make sense of things and story-telling, folklore become ways in which you can try to get a grip on a situation even if it doesn’t have any effect on it at all. It can give you a sense of understanding. If people are confronted with threats and mysteries then telling a story about it and sharing those anxieties becomes a way of dealing with that,” Dr Bell said. 

    In his new book, Supernatural Cities, he has corralled a string of tales from around the globe which suggest city folk are as instinctively drawn to tales of the occult as their country cousins.

    Spring-heeled Jack, a figure of 19th century folklore in London and other cities
    © Photo : Portsmouth University
    Spring-heeled Jack

    Dr Bell said: “There is very much a perception that the city is a symbol of modernity and rationalism and reason, compared with the rural areas which are seen as backwards, static and unchanging and that tension is how you view our cities and how you view the supernatural and that they should not co-exist in the same place and yet they do.”

    Included in the book are the Mamlambo - a half-horse, half-snake creature which has become an urban myth in South African cities, the Goatman - a man with the head of a goat, which decapitates dogs, terrorises lovers and chases teenagers in the suburbs of Washington DC, and Dr Bell’s favourite - Spring-heeled Jack.

    ​“Spring-heeled Jack is a figure which pops up at the start of the Victorian period, just as London was growing in a period of industrialisation. You have this strange figure which is a sort of clawed, fire-breathing demon running around attacking people and you have got the press kind of finding it as a group of hoaxers dressing up in costumes and scaring people. But people almost want to buy into the supernatural idea as much as having it dismissed,” explained Dr Bell.

    He said there were then sightings of Spring-heeled Jack in other parts of Britain and even in North America and Australia.

    Dr Bell said: “The Mamlambo is a kind of trickster, seducer type character which offers you material wealth and power but there’s often a sense of a bargain being made, a contract in which you will invariably suffer. It’s like a Faustian pact.”

    He said the Mamlambo feeds into the dangers of the materialistic desires of modern South Africa.

    ​He said the supernatural is also intertwined with the urban environment because many cities are built upon the ruins of previous civilisations - for example Mexico City, which was constructed on the site of the Aztec city of Tenochtitlan.

    “Any city like Mexico City with an old, layered, dark history will normally have its fair share of ghosts. Most hauntings are identified with a layering of history, with a sense that people have, possibly through violence, come in and imposed themselves on other people and a sense of those old cultures and sites are still beneath the raw cities and hauntings have a sense of guilt,” said Dr Bell.

    Dr Bell said: “In a lot of the research I’ve done you will find that churches will become sites which have a lot of these supernatural associations, which I think is due to notions of consecrated or sacred ground, which is therefore different to the mundane space around it.”

    One of the book’s chapters focuses on the experiences of people in four towns in the Ural mountains - Kachkanar, Krasnoturinsk, Lesnoy, and Zarechny - which were founded in the post-war Soviet Union.

    Academics Elena Pryamikova, Mikhail Vandyshev and Natalia Veselkova interviewed elderly residents and discovered how they had resorted to Russian folklore to explain some of the negative effects of industrialisation.

    ​Dr Bell said: “These cities very quickly developed their own folklore and their own stories and a lot of the ones in that region tended to be around environmental concerns in a sense that the industry and the damming of rivers was affecting their relationship with nature. Nature was almost sentient and there was a sense that if you’re not careful it will fight back.”

    He said it was wrong to think of the supernatural as a dark and negative force and he said it was actually a form of “cultural enrichment.”

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    South Africa, Washington DC, London, cities, supernatural, ghosts
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via SputnikComment via Facebook
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Fashion as Religion: The Blonds Present Shimmering Garments at New York Fashion Week
    Geriatric Showdown
    Geriatric Showdown
    Deal of the Century
    Deal of the Century: What is Trump's Plan for Israel and the Palestinians?
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse