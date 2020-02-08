First American Citizen Succumbs to Coronavirus in Wuhan, China - Report

The new strain of coronavirus – 2019-nCoV – was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December.

A US citizen has died in the Chinese city of Wuhan, in what appeared to be the first death of an American from the coronavirus outbreak, according to the New York Times.

"We can confirm that a 60-year-old US citizen diagnosed with coronavirus died at a hospital in Wuhan, China, on February 6," an embassy spokesman told AFP.

“We offer our sincerest condolences to the family on their loss,” spokesman added. “Out of respect for the family’s privacy, we have no further comment.”

The new strain of coronavirus – 2019-nCoV – was first detected in the Chinese city of Wuhan, located in the province of Hubei, in December and has since spread to more than 25 countries. In mainland China, the virus has already left 722 people dead and over 34,000 infected. Last week, the World Health Organization declared a global health emergency in light of the outbreak.

