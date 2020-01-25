Register
08:21 GMT25 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    U.S. President Donald Trump and China's President Xi Jinping attend at a state dinner at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Thursday, Nov. 9, 2017

    Merkel Hopes to Prevent 'New Cold War' Between US and China - Scholars

    © AP Photo / Thomas Peter/Pool
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    211
    Subscribe
    https://cdn3.img.sputniknews.com/images/107379/00/1073790014.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001251078127541-merkel-hopes-to-prevent-new-cold-war-between-us-and-china---scholars/

    Germany has indirectly criticised the United States for pressuring China, emphasising the need to treat Beijing as an equal partner. Chancellor Angela Merkel even held a speech on the issue after receiving the Henry A. Kissinger Prize for her services to the transatlantic relationship awarded by the American Academy in Berlin.

    Merkel urged leading Western powers to include China in their multilateral system and treat Beijing as an equal partner, instead of freezing relations with the Asian nation and risking slipping into a Cold War-style bipolar order.

    For Wang Yiwei from the Renmin University of China, the fact that the German Chancellor points to China as an equal partner to the West characterises Merkel as a responsible politician, capable of drawing the correct conclusions from the lessons of history.

    "The US is pursuing a strategic offensive on China; the trade war is just a manifestation of it. Passions run high on the threat of new dividing lines, a new Cold War. A long-term chancellor, Merkel takes into account the lessons of German history during the Cold War. In her speech, she expressed hope that the world would prevent another Cold War, which characterises Merkel as a responsible politician".
    © Sputnik / Михаил Климентьев
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and US President Donald Trump exchange pleasantries during the G20 summit in Hamburg, 2018.
    "This responsibility reflects the correct attitude of the Germans to the lessons of history. Personally, I believe that this is a rather rare quality for modern politicians. Her famous statement is that China's growth depends on hard work and the wisdom of the Chinese. Of course, as Merkel said this time, China's rise has indeed created new challenges. But solving problems through multilateral negotiations, rather than confrontation, is highly consistent with China's position", the expert said.

    For Vladislav Belov, Director of the Center for German Studies of IE RAS, Merkel wanted to highlight that China is a global actor like any other, and this is something that must be taken into account first of all in relations with the country, despite any problem.

    "Merkel indirectly criticised the United States, which is trying to pressure China. Her words are a true message to the United States that China should be treated as an equal, without assuming that it has less weight or has secondary importance. China is already an equal player in all aspects: such as the size of GDP, the armed forces, its status of leading space and nuclear power. What Merkel did was to draw the attention of her partners to the fact that China has long been like that.
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017
    © REUTERS / China Daily
    Soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) take part in a military parade to commemorate the 90th anniversary of the foundation of the army at the Zhurihe military training base in Inner Mongolia Autonomous Region, China, July 30, 2017
    "Therefore, those who are in their right mind shouldn't underestimate China's political-military and socio-economic power. By 2050, China will be a leading world power, at least in economic terms. Having chosen this place and this time for her statement, Merkel showed her intelligence and competence", Belov said.

    Both experts pointed to the German Chancellor’s initiative to hold a China-EU summit in the 27 + 1 format in autumn. That will be the first such event in the history of bilateral relations. This year marks the 45th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and the EU. Both Van Ywei and Vladislav Belov noted the importance of this platform for maintaining dialogue and solving existing problems.

    "In September, Germany, as EU President and a non-permanent UN Security Council member, will hold a China-EU summit; Chinese President Xi Jinping and the leaders of all the EU member states are invited to negotiations and dialogue. This is the essence of her initiative. Germany has a lot of claims against China, with access to markets and intellectual property rights".
    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    © AP Photo / Pablo Martinez Monsivais
    U.S. President Donald Trump, second right, and China's President Xi Jinping, second left, attend their bilateral meeting at the G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
    "Meanwhile, Merkel's attitude toward China's rise and growth clearly doesn't coincide with President Trump's position. In this sense, as a political leader, she can be said to be unique", Van Ywei said.

    For his part, Vladislav Belov didn’t rule out that the idea of holding a 27+1 summit could have been born from the success of the China+ format in Central and Eastern Europe.

    "China is promoting the 16+1 format – which now 17+1 because Greece was included – and bilateral relations with each of the EU members; therefore Merkel wants to show that there is not only 17+1, but also 27+China. Today, China manages to build multifaceted relations with Italy, Greece, France and Germany".
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    © REUTERS / Wolfgang Rattay
    German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Chinese President Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May prepare for a family photo at the G20 leaders summit in Hamburg, Germany July 7, 2017
    "No matter how the US and anti-Chinese forces in Europe try to prevent China from doing this, it's keeping its path. China's China + Central and Eastern European countries initiative is very successful, so Merkel believes that it's time for all the EU leaders to demonstrate their unity to China, and solve the existing problems in China-EU relations together", Belov said.

    China believes that when the new convocation of EU institutions starts operating, bilateral relations can gain new opportunities for development. Beijing considers this year's conclusion of a bilateral investment agreement one of such areas.

    This was pointed out by Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at a meeting with European Council President Charles Michel in Brussels last December.

    Michel, for his part, assured that multilateralism and cooperation are the best ways to respond to a continuous series of global challenges. At the same time, Charles Michel agreed with Wang Yi that the 17+1 format is an important addition to China-EU relations.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Tags:
    US-China trade war, US-China relations, Xi Jinping, Angela Merkel, Donald Trump, United States, Germany, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    This Week in Pictures: 18-24 January
    Rotten Ratings
    Rotten Ratings
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse