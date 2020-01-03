Register
23:51 GMT +303 January 2020
Listen Live
    Search
    Protesters burn a U.S. flag during a demonstration over the U.S. airstrike in Iraq that killed Iranian Revolutionary Guard Gen. Qassem Soleimani, in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 3, 2020

    Iran-US Hostilities: Oil Prices Will Rise, Region May Be Destabilised, Say Indian Analysts

    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 10
    Subscribe
    https://cdn2.img.sputniknews.com/images/107793/33/1077933343.jpg
    Sputnik International
    https://sputniknews.com/analysis/202001031077931830-iran-us-hostilities-oil-prices-will-rise-region-may-be-destabilised-say-indian-analysts/

    New Delhi (Sputnik): The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, had been seen over the past four decades as a prominent figure of national resilience against the US. His assassination has the potential to destabilise the Middle East, say Indian analysts.

    The killing of Major General Qassem Soleimani, the commander of Iran’s Quds Force, in a pre-dawn strike near Baghdad airport early Friday, has heightened fears in the Middle East and its extended neighbourhood that Tehran and Washington are squaring up for further hostilities.

    Quds is a branch of the nation's IRGC (which protects the Islamic republic’s political system) responsible for military operations abroad.

    Soleimani was a popular figure in Iran, and considered to be the chief architect of its politico-economic ambitions in the Middle East, including in Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Yemen, and Afghanistan.

    Former diplomat KP Fabian said oil prices would be affected considerably, heading north, if there is an escalation. He added that Iraq may take steps to close down US military facilities. 

    “The reason given by the Pentagon, that it was a deterrent action, does not hold water. Iran has vowed to avenge the death of (Major General) Soleimani and Iraq too has condemned the action,” Fabian said.

    “The possible consequences are that the 800 US military bases or facilities all over the world will be vulnerable to attacks by suicide bombers or others, especially in the Gulf region. Iraq might formally ask the US to remove its military from Iraq,” he opined.

    Fabian noted that existing tensions between Washington and Tehran can have a telling impact economically. “If there is a tit-for-tat between the US and Iran, the oil prices will go up. Even more so, if the Strait of Hormuz is not open to tankers. The prices have already gone up by $2 a barrel.”

    He ruled out the possibility of the Trump adminisitration engaging Iran in a land war, saying: “If Iran responds with further attacks on the US embassy or elsewhere, the US will carry out only air operations.”

    “There will not be any attempt to invade and occupy Iran,” he stated.

    Asked how Soleimani’s assassination will impact India’s relations with Iran, the former diplomat said, “India meekly obeyed Washington and stopped oil imports from Iran. The work at the Chabahar Port is moving at a snail's pace. Any significant increase in oil prices or uncertainty of supply will hurt India.”

    “Pakistan will not find it difficult to dance between US and Iran without alienating either,” he pointed out.

    Sushant Singh, a senior fellow at the Observer Research Foundation, a New Delhi-based think tank, disagreed with Fabian's assessment, saying he did not anticipate an immediate negative fallout from the assassination of the Iranian general, but cautioned that if hostilities between the US and Iran escalate, then a long period of instability is in store for the region.

    “If an escalation does take place in the foreseeable future, we can expect a high degree of instability not only for Pakistan, but also for the entire Middle East and South Asia. I would, however, presume that the geopolitical and economic shock on Pakistan might be much less, in comparison with other countries in these regions. Such escalation, whether directly, or through proxies, would create an atmosphere of uncertainty,” Singh said. 

    “Pakistan has already burnt its fingers with both Malaysia and Turkey over suspicions and fears that both of these countries are attempting to create a rival Muslim bloc to diminish the importance of the OIC (Organisation of Islamic Conference)," he noted, adding that Islamabad "skipped the Kuala Lumpur Summit last month, setting back efforts to bridge differences across the Muslim world”.

    Soleimani’s assassination in Iraq has led the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) alliance to closely monitor the situation from a military perspective to ensure that its training mission in the region is secure.

    NATO said it is in close contact with both the Trump adminsitration and American authorities in Baghdad with regard to the emerging situation in the region, especially after Tehran warned of grave consequences for the slaying of one of its highest generals.

    The US embassy in Baghdad has urged all American citizens in Iraq to "depart immediately to other countries via land" in anticipation of possible trouble.

    The foreign ministries of India and Pakistan, in separate statements, have urged both the US and Iran to observe restraint and avoid unilateral action and use of force. They further called on the two nations to constructively engage to de-escalate the current situation in the region.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Soleimani Was Plotting 'Big Action' Threatening Hundreds of Americans - Pompeo Defends US Airstrike
    Soleimani 'Torn to Pieces'? Media Share Conflicting Details on US Op to Kill Iran's Top Commander
    'Down with USA!' People in India’s Ladakh Protest Killing of Iranian Commander Soleimani - Video
    Tags:
    rise, oil prices, instability, foreign ministry, NATO, de-escalation, escalation, assassination, Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, Pakistan, India, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    US celebrity Kim Kardashian and Minnie Mouse mascot at Fashion LA Awards, California.
    Oh Boy! Walt Disney's Most Iconic Mouse Couple that Inspired the World
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    Bibi Seeks Immunity
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse