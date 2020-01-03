‘US Has Right to Self-Defence’: Netanyahu Says Soleimani Was Responsible for Deaths of Americans

Israeli embassies and consulates around the world have been placed on high alert in the wake of the US strike on Iranian top military leader Qasem Soleimani, the media said earlier in the day.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has stated that Israel stands alongside the US in its "just struggle".

"President Trump deserves all the credit for acting swiftly, forcefully and decisively. Israel stands with the United States in its just struggle for peace, security, and self-defence", he stated.

He continued on by saying that Washington has the right to self-defence and Soleimani was responsible for the deaths of innocent people.

"Just as Israel has the right to self-defence, the United States has exactly the same right. Qasem Soleimani is responsible for the death of American citizens and many other innocent people. He was planning more such attacks", Netanyahu said in a statement issued by his office.

The statement comes after Netanyahu cut short his Greek trip to hurry back to Israel where Defence Minister Naftali Bennett and other military officials will soon meet in Tel Aviv for an emergency security meeting.

Prior to this, the Pentagon confirmed Soleimani's killing near the Baghdad Airport. It said the commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards’ elite Quds Force had been ordered to be killed to protect US personnel abroad.

The US Department of Defence said that the strikes had been carried out at the direction of President Donald Trump and were aimed at "deterring future Iranian attack plans".

