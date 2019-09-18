Register
20:09 GMT +318 September 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An man takes a selfie with his mobile phone as he casts his ballot in Israel's parliamentary election, at a polling station in Tel Aviv, Israel September 17, 2019

    How Outcome of Israeli Vote May Change the Country's Strategy & International Position

    © REUTERS / CORINNA KERN
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    221
    Subscribe

    On 17 September, Israel held a snap legislative vote to elect the 120 members of the 22nd Knesset. Judging from exit polls, the fight is far from over. Israeli observers have outlined several scenarios on how the election outcome may affect the country's political course and international strategy.

    According to preliminary results, Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud has won 31 seats, while Benny Gantz's Kahol Lavan (Blue and White) has overtaken its rival by one seat. To secure a majority in the country's 120-seat legislature, a potential winner's coalition should gain at least 61 seats.

    The Jerusalem Post foresees a potential stalemate, citing Channel 11, 12, and 13 exit polls, which gave Netanyahu’s right-wing bloc and the centre-left bloc of Kahol Lavan a total of 56 and 54 seats; 57 and 55; and 54 versus 58, respectively. However, as of yet neither has emerged as a clear winner, failing to pass the 61-seat majority coalition threshold.

    "On 17 September, Israel went to the polls, which produced one clear result in the morning after. The Likud Party, which was in power since 2009, does not have 61 votes in the 120-member Knesset, [the] Israeli parliament", says Dr Oded Eran, a veteran Israeli diplomat and currently a senior researcher at the Tel Aviv Institute for National Security Studies.

    According to the veteran diplomat, to evade a deadlock the two large blocs, led by Likud and Kahol Lavan, may form a "national unity government". However, this scenario could spell an end to Netanyahu's prime ministership, as "Blue and White vowed not to be in a coalition with Netanyahu as prime minister", Eran specifies.

    On 18 September, Gantz pledged to form a broad, national unity government with Labor-Gesher, Yisrael Beytenu, and a post-Netanyahu Likud.

    Brigadier General Dr Meir Elran from Israel's Institute for National Security Studies echoes Eran's concerns, suggesting that "it will take time, probably weeks, before we know what's going to happen in terms of who actually won the election".

    "The problem is that the natural option of the campaign for election usually results in A-party and A-leader of one party to assume power shortly after the election", he notes. "This is not going to be the case here in Israel. Because of the strategic ties between the two major parties and furthermore between the two blocs, the right or the left or, which is more accurate presently, between pro-Netanyahu and anti-Netanyahu blocs".

    Israelis Voted, What Next?

    The Israeli observers have outlined several probable scenarios of how the situation may unfold in the coming days.

    Eran Etzion, an Israeli diplomat and strategist who was head of policy planning at Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and deputy head of the National Security Council in the Prime Minister's Office, does not rule out that Netanyahu will finally manage to form a 61-seat majority, being supported by "his old partner Avigdor Lieberman, who, despite multiple times of not joining Netanyahu, is very probably going to do the opposite".

    However, if Netanyahu is not prime minister and is not able to form a coalition, there’re multiple scenarios again, according to the strategist:

    •             "We may even see another round of elections, as unimaginable as it may sound. Nobody predicted a second round in 2019, and we might have a third round; it would be early 2020, if nobody is able to form a coalition, not only Netanyahu but also Gantz or anyone else".

    •             "We may see some other unprecedented scenarios, in which there is a third candidate which gains a 61 majority".

    •             "And we may very well see a so-called unity government between the two major parties, Likud led by somebody else rather than Netanyahu and Blue and White; this will entail the replacement of Netanyahu by somebody else under heavy pressure from within, which is unlikely but possible", Etzion underscores.

    Still, even if Netanyahu succeeds in establishing a viable bloc, he will be "essentially squeezed, not to say blackmailed, by his future coalition partners", he predicts.

    Brig. Gen. Elran shares a similar stance: according to him, Likud's leader "will have to opt for a coalition which will restrain his capacity to forward his agenda".

    There is yet another problem that haunts Netanyahu, the Israeli experts note: during the upcoming 3 October hearing, Israel's attorney general will decide whether to indict the long-time prime minister for three cases of alleged corruption.

    "The two rounds of elections in Israel, that in April and that in September, were centred on Netanyahu - can and will he be able to form a coalition of at least 61 seats which will grant him immunity against a pending indictment by the State Attorney-General?" Dr Oded Eran explains.

    According to Brig. Gen. Elran, the looming hearing weakens Netanyahu's positions as "some of the political parties made it clear that this will not enable him to stay as a prime minister".

    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and party co-leaders Yair Lapid, Moshe Yaalon and Gaby Ashkenazi react at the party's headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019
    © REUTERS / AMIR COHEN
    Blue and White party leader Benny Gantz and party co-leaders Yair Lapid, Moshe Yaalon and Gaby Ashkenazi react at the party's headquarters following the announcement of exit polls during Israel's parliamentary election in Tel Aviv, Israel September 18, 2019

    Unity Gov't May Boost Ties With EU & US Reformist Jewish Community

    The new government's general political course will depend on who will be at the helm, says Eran Etzion. If it is Netanyahu, one may expect a more assertive stance towards the Palestinians and possible "annexation of important chunks of the West Bank, including Jordan Valley, including at least some of the major settlement blocks if not, perhaps, even all the settlements", the Israeli strategist suggests. As for Iran, Syria, and other international issues it will be "more of the same", he believes.

    For his part, Dr Oded Eran foresees certain changes in the Israeli strategy in case a national unity government is "indeed formed" and Netanyahu is out. Under this scenario, the power of right-wing and orthodox religious parties would be reduced, leading to an improvement of relations between Israel and the US reformist Jewish community as well as with the EU leadership, he observes.

    According to Eran, a change of leadership may also influence:

    ·         the content and timing of publication of Trump's deal of the century;

    ·         whether Israel and the US will continue to discuss a defence pact;

    ·         whether there will be a different Israeli position towards the JCPOA - the nuclear deal with Iran - as in the leadership of Blue and White, there are several ex-army chiefs who in the past opposed an Israeli attack on the Iranian nuclear installations, he emphasises.

    He expects that the understanding between Russia and Israel concerning Syria will remain in force, adding that this is also true for Israel's relations with Egypt and Jordan. As for the pressing Palestinian issue, Likud's "push for annexing to Israeli parts of the West Bank will be weakened", Eran presumes.

    The views and opinions expressed in the article do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Forty Percent of Voters Prefer Party Representing Interests of Russian Community in Israel - Prof
    There is Possibility that the Results of the April Elections in Israel Will Be Repeated - Candidate
    Israel’s Longest-serving Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu In Razor Tight Race For New Term
    Israel Awaiting Poll Results as Netanyahu and Gantz Locked in Tight Leadership Race
    Tags:
    Knesset, elections, Likud Party, Kahol Lavan, Benny Gantz, Benjamin Netanyahu, Russia, India United States, Israel
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    From Alice Joyce to Kim Kardashian: Feminine Beauty Ideals Throughout the Years
    Not Hot, Nor Spicey
    Neither Hot, Nor Spicey
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse