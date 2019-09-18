Netanyahu Tells Supporters Still Awaiting Official Election Results

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivered speech at his party's headquarters in Tel Aviv on election night.

In his speech to supporters, the prime minister said that he is still awaiting official results of the election.

A snap election was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government following an earlier vote in April.

On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Likud can gain 31-33 seats. Yisrael Beiteinu may receive 8-10 seats in the parliament.