Netanyahu Tells Supporters Still Awaiting Official Election Results

In his speech to supporters, the prime minister said that he is still awaiting official results of the election.
A snap election was called after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed to form a government following an earlier vote in April.
On Tuesday, Israel held the snap general election to its 120-seat unicameral parliament, the Knesset. Exit polls showed no clear winner at the ballot. According to exit polls, Blue and White alliance led by Benny Gantz can count on 32-34 seats, while Likud can gain 31-33 seats. Yisrael Beiteinu may receive 8-10 seats in the parliament.
