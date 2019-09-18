Netanyahu Says Choice is Between "Dangerous Government" Relying on Arabs and Him

The prime minister's Likud party is currently in a tight race with the opposition Blue and White coalition, led by Benny Gantz. According to exit polls and preliminary voting results, Likud will get 31 seats in the 120-member Israeli Knesset, while Gantz's party will get 32 seats.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned in a brief statement on 18 September that the choice facing Israel now is one between a government led by him and a "dangerous government" that would cooperate with "anti-Zionist Arabs".

"Now more than ever, with the vast security challenges that lie ahead for the country, a government must not be established that depends on anti-Zionist Arab parties. That’s our commitment to the country and to our voters”, Netanyahu said.

He further stated that his Likud party has already negotiated to start talks with five right-wing parties, Shas, United Torah Judaism, National Union, Jewish Home, and New Right, to form the next government that would be led by Netanyahu.

"The national camp will move forward together and, with God’s help, we will establish a strong, Zionist and good government for the State of Israel together", the prime minister stated.

