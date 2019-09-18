The preliminary results of the Israeli general elections indicate that opposition Blue and White coalition and the Likud party of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are going to be tied in the number of seats, meaning that either of the two can build a new coalition government.

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's has cancelled his trip to participate in the upcoming UN General Assembly session in the US, due to the results of the general election, a spokesman of the PM's office stated. The statement did not further elaborate on the Israeli PM's reasons for the decision.

Israeli Foreign Minister Yisrael Katz will be delivering a speech at the UN General Assembly instead of the prime minister next week, according to Netanyahu's spokesperson.

© REUTERS / Amir Cohen Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delivers a statement in Ramat Gan, near Tel Aviv, Israel September 10, 2019.

According to Israeli media reports, after counting 90% of the votes both Netanyahu's Likud party and its key opponent, the opposition Blue and White coalition, are going head-to-head in the general elections and thus falling short of securing a majority in the Israeli parliament. This means that both parties will have to negotiate an alliance with minor parties to build a government, something that Likud failed to do after the April 2019 elections, thus triggering re-election.

The 74th session of the UN General Assembly kicked off on 17 September in New York, with statements by the heads of states to be delivered between 24 and 30 September.

