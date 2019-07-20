Register
04:17 GMT +320 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    An Iranian water storage tanker sails off the coast of Qeshm Island 14 February 2001 in the Strait of Hormuz, one of the world's most important waterways (File)

    While All Sides Decry War Possibility, US Has ‘Set Up’ Persian Gulf Region For One

    © AFP 2019 / HENGHAMEH FAHIMI
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    220

    The US continues to “strangle” Iran’s economy by imposing sanctions on Tehran as well as other countries that attempt to trade with Iran, Medea Benjamin, co-founder of the peace group Code Pink, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud & Clear Friday.

    “The policy is really the economic strangulation that has been so devastating and that, as the Iranian Foreign Minister [Mohammad Javad Zarif] keeps reiterating, is a form of warfare, and it is killing people,” Benjamin told host John Kiriakou.

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/iran-denies-claims-that-its-drone-was-sh

    “[Iranian] people are not getting cancer medicines, people are not getting medicine for MS [multiple sclerosis]; there’s like 5% of the medicines that they don’t produce in Iran that are key components of other medicines. Even though humanitarian aid is supposed to be allowed, the aid is not getting through, because the banks don’t want to deal with the transactions,” Benjamin explained.

    Tensions between Iran and the US have been running high since Washington withdrew from the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action nuclear deal on May 8, 2018. Since then, the Trump administration has beefed up pressure on Tehran, reinstating previous sanctions and imposing tougher new ones. Just last month, the US sanctioned two Iraqi nationals, as well as the South Wealth Resources Company in Baghdad, because of their links to Iran's Revolutionary Guard, Sputnik reported.

    “Even bigger than that, if Iran is not able to sell oil, the Iranian government has to lash back in some way to say: ‘this is unacceptable. You are crippling our economy, and we are not just going to stand by and let this happen,’” the activist noted.

    “So, that is the US policy: to cripple the Iranian economy and hope that it leads to some kind of uprising. On the other hand, you have [US President] Donald Trump saying he doesn't want to go to war, and let me tell you: I am in the halls of Congress, I am here right now, and nobody seems to want to go to war. [But] the way things are set up, both in the Strait of Hormuz and in the whole region, they [the Trump administration] are ready for a war, and an incident is going to happen. We see it now; every week there’s something happening,” Benjamin said.

    On Thursday, Trump declared that the US Navy had shot down an Iranian drone that came within 1,000 yards of the USS Boxer amphibious assault ship. The Iranian government, however, has denied the charge, claiming that the US may have accidentally shot down its own drone.

    "We have not lost any drone in the Strait of Hormuz nor anywhere else. I am worried that USS Boxer has shot down their own UAS [Unmanned Aerial System] by mistake!," Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi tweeted Friday.

    “Who knows if they [the US shot down their own drone?]” Benjamin said. “Maybe that’s the macho tic-for-tac this week? What’s it going to be next week? It’s very dangerous, very scary,” she added.

    The Instrument in Support of Trade Exchanges (INSTEX) was set up by the EU to facilitate trade between European companies and Tehran in the face of US sanctions earlier this year, but Iran has consistently slammed the mechanism as insufficient in its current form. EU member states have argued that INSTEX will initially deal with food and medicine, while the Islamic Republic has sought for oil trade to be included. 

    However, according to Benjamin, this supposed method of avoiding US sanctions hasn’t stopped the US from sanctioning European businesses that deal with Iran.

    “They’ve [the US] already taken actions against hundreds of businesses. The [US] Office of Foreign Assets Control has already sanctioned [many businesses]; they brag about all the hundreds of businesses that have already been fined. Major deals have been cut off because the US government has forced companies in all other countries to say, ‘You can’t deal with Iran.’”

    “China is a big enough country, they can get away with it, but there are not a lot of countries that are willing to go up against the US for relatively small business that they are doing Iran. The Europeans have sounded a good note, and they have done almost nothing, and the Iranian government is just beside itself at this point, saying, ‘How long are we going to wait while the Europeans stay in the deal?’ I don't think Europe has done nearly what it could be doing or what it should be doing to allow their businesses to trade despite US sanctions,” Benjamin noted.

    Related:

    Trump Says Iran to Pay Price 'Like Nobody Has Ever Paid' If It Does Anything 'Foolish'
    Iran FM, UN Secretary-General Discuss Iranian Tanker Seized by UK Navy - Report
    Iran Denies Seizing Oil Tanker, Says Detained Ship Was Small Smuggler Vessel
    The New US Electronic Warfare Weapon Used in the Alleged Takedown of Iran's Drone-Report
    Iran Rolls Out ‘Substantial’ Offer to Washington in Exchange for Lifting Sanctions
    Tags:
    sanctions, War, Donald Trump, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 13-19 July
    #RickyRenunciaYa
    RickyRenunciaYa
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse