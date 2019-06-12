US Imposes New Sanctions Against Iranian Iraq-Based Company, Two Individuals

The latest Iran-related sanctions were introduced last week and targeted the Iranian petrochemical sector, namely a petrochemical holding with a vast network of subsidiaries and sales agents.

The US Treasury Department announced in a statement on Wednesday that it had imposed Iran-related sanctions on an Iraq-based company and two people.

Since pulling out of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), also known as the Iran nuclear deal, last May, the US has reinstated all sanctions against Tehran and introduced more.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been running high since Washington withdrew from the 2015 nuclear deal on 8 May 2018. Since then, the Trump administration has beefed up pressure on Tehran, having imposed tougher sanctions.

Furthermore, US National Security Advisor John Bolton announced on May 5 that Washington was deploying an aircraft carrier strike group and a bomber task force to the Middle East to send a "clear and unmistakable message" to Iran that any attack on American interests or those of its allies would be met with "unrelenting force".

