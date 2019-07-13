Register
03:51 GMT +313 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search

    US Criminal Justice System Ignores Crimes Like Epstein’s While Punishing the Vulnerable

    © AP Photo / Alex Brandon
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Disgraced former US Labor Secretary Alex Acosta is just one brick in a much larger wall that protects rich men like accused sex trafficker and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein from facing justice by looking the other way, a civil rights lawyer told Sputnik Friday.

    Acosta resigned on Friday amid a furor over a plea deal that he struck with Epstein when Acosta was US attorney for South Florida. Last year, the Miami Herald published a blockbuster report accusing Acosta of treating Epstein leniently in the plea deal, which allowed the financier to serve just 13 months in prison and another year under house arrest, despite FBI allegations against him of sexual abuse and the trafficking of almost three dozen young women and girls, Sputnik reported. 

    https://www.spreaker.com/user/radiosputnik/epstein-in-jail-acosta-resigns-will-othe_1

    During a news conference Wednesday, Acosta adamantly defended his handling of the 2008 plea deal with Epstein. However, following the conference, Barry Krischer, who was the state attorney in Palm Beach County, Florida at the time, contradicted Acosta’s depiction of the case.

    "If Mr. Acosta was truly concerned with the State’s case and felt he had to rescue the matter, he would have moved forward with the 53-page indictment that his own office drafted," Krischer said in a statement.

    “I think what’s really happening now is the spotlight is on Acosta,” Mara Verheyden-Hilliard, co-founder of the Partnership for Civil Justice Fund, told Radio Sputnik’s Loud and Clear Friday. “He had his press conference; he reiterated much of the same story that he gave at the confirmation hearing [in 2017]. And he, at that time, at the hearing, was saying the action he took was [to hold Epstein accountable]. Otherwise, he could face no time; he wouldn’t have to register as a sex offender. So he said those same things at the press conference, and the former local prosecutor from Florida [Krischer] came out and contradicted him.”

    “And so, it does raise the question, of course, that we are all thinking: Is what Acosta was saying true or not true?” Verheyden-Hilliard told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    Instead of ending up in prison for the rest of his life, Epstein struck a non-prosecution agreement, which prevented the FBI from further investigating his sex crimes, according to a Miami Herald examination of emails, court documents and FBI records.

    “As part of the arrangement, Acosta agreed - despite a federal law to the contrary - that the deal would be kept from the victims. As a result, the non-prosecution agreement was sealed until after it was approved by the judge, thereby averting any chance that the girls - or anyone else - might show up in court and try to derail it,” the Miami Herald wrote in its 2018 investigation.

    “This pathetic agreement with Acosta’s and Epstein’s lawyers that allowed him [Epstein] to plead to this tiny little offense of basically like a prostitution charge, as if little girls could be prostitutes, and then also immunity for co-conspirators, which I think is going to become a big issue,” Verheyden-Hilliard explained. 

    “In New York, where he [Epstein] has his massive … home, and where he had to register as a sex offender, then-deputy chief of [District Attorney of New York County] Cyrus Vance Jr.’s sex crimes unit, Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Gaffney, took the extraordinary postion of going into court and arguing on behalf of Epstein that his classification as an offender should be drilled down from a level 3 to a level 1 sex offender, so he wouldn’t be burdended by reporting requirements as a sex offender in New York. When she [Gaffney] did that in front of [Manhattan Supreme Court Justice Ruth Pickholz], the judge was astonished,” she said.

    “I have never seen the prosecutor’s office do anything like this,” Pickholz told Gaffney in 2011. “I have done many [cases] much less troubling than this one where [prosecutors] would never make a downward argument like this.”

    “I think what that tells us without debate is that he [Epstein] was extremely well-connected because he was very rich. That of course, is not uncommon; it’s the American way of life,” Verheyden-Hilliard said. “The super-rich, the super-elite, they all have black books that have presidents, former presidents, high ranking officials, royalty. Whether or not all of those people were engaged in the disgusting violation of fundamental human rights this monster was engaged in, we can’t say. Being in that black book doesn’t mean that. But it does show [that] people [like Acosta] did know [about Epstein’s crimes], and everyone’s turning their back on it.” 

    “Because this is a fundamental issue when it comes to the subjugation and abuse of women. People are willing to turn away, turn their back … When you have someone as rich and powerful as Epstein who is molesting little girls and raping them, [the US justice system says] ‘Hey, it’s cool. We’ll just let that one go. And not just let it go, we’ll help him,’” Verheyden-Hilliard told Sputnik.

    In 2015, Epstein’s address book was published online by news outlet Gawker, which obtained the book following its appearance in court proceedings after Epstein’s former house manager tried to sell it in 2009.

    It reveals that Epstein mingled extensively with political and cultural elites, including former US President Bill Clinton; the Trump family; UK Princes Andrew and Charles; members of the Kennedy family; former Israeli Prime Minister Ehud Olmert; former British Prime Minister Tony Blair; billionaires Michael Bloomberg, Richard Branson and Rupert Murdoch; designer Tom Ford; rock stars Mick Jagger and Courtney Love; Hollywood stars Alec Baldwin, Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, Minnie Driver, Elizabeth Hurley and Woody Allen; journalists Barbara Walters, Katie Couric and George Stephanopoulos; and former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger, Sputnik reported.

    “The breadth and the scope of every person who enabled, that participated, that helped him throughout this process [needs to be revealed]. I think there has to be a demand, a demand that is … made by people everywhere that this case touches. People need to be able to see: what were the communications between the District Attorney’s Office and his lawyers? What were the communications within the District Attorney’s Office? What were the communications with the New York Police Department? The breadth of this and the scope of this is astonishing. It says so much about the criminal justice system and how it can support a monster like this while oppressing so many people,” Verheyden-Hilliard said.

    Related:

    Jeffrey Epstein Claims He Introduced Donald Trump to Melania - Reports
    US Labor Secretary Acosta Defends Handling of Epstein Case, Rejects Calls for Resignation
    Skin Deep: Epstein Sex Charges Could Open Up a Political Underworld
    Epstein Scandal Rocks White House, Will This Be What Takes Down Trump?
    The Mystery of Epstein’s Sweetheart Deal
    Tags:
    US Justice System, corruption, Jeffrey Epstein, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    This Week in Pictures: 6-12 July
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    Pedophiles, Plea Deals and Pink Slips
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse