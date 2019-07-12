US Labour Secretary Alex Acosta Resigns Amid Scandal Over Handling of Epstein Case

Earlier, following Sunday's arrest of billionaire hedge fund manager Jeffrey Epstein on charges of sex trafficking and abuse of minors, lawmakers urged Acosta to resign over his alleged lenient treatment of Epstein during plea-bargaining negotiations in 2008, while Acosta was serving as US Attorney for Southern Florida.

US Labour Secretary Alexander Acosta will be resigning from office, President Donald Trump told reporters on Friday.

"I hate to see this happen," Trump said, adding that Acosta had done a "great" job as labour secretary.

Acosta, who appeared alongside Trump, said he had "called the president this morning and told him that I thought the right thing was to step aside."

Criticism of Acosta began in late 2018, when the Miami Herald published a groundbreaking investigation accusing the official of treating convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein leniently in 2008 in the plea deal agreement which allowed Epstein to serve just a year in prison and another year under house arrest despite accusations of sexual abuse and trafficking by nearly three dozen young women and girls as young as 12.

According to the Herald, Acosta, who was serving as US Attorney for Southern Florida at the time, "didn't just buckle under pressure from Epstein's lawyers," but "worked with them to contain the case -even as the FBI was uncovering evidence of a wider sex trafficking operation."

