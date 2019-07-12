Register
15:36 GMT +312 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    FILE PHOTO: The logos of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google in a combination photo from Reuters files

    How France May Unleash a Digital Trade War Hell by Taxing Google, Apple, Facebook & Amazon

    © REUTERS /
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 40

    France's decision to impose a 3-percent tax on global tech giants operating in the country has prompted ire from the Trump administration. American finance experts have weighed up the potential consequences Paris' move could have on US-France trade relations.

    On 11 July, the French parliament passed a 3 percent digital services tax on multinational tech companies' sales generated in France. The so-called GAFA tax – an acronym for Google, Apple, Facebook, and Amazon – unveiled by French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire in March 2019 has targeted 30 companies, most of them originating in the US.

    The Trump administration denounced the move a day before the vote, presuming that it was unfairly targeting certain US tech companies: "the president has directed that we investigate the effects of this legislation and determine whether it is discriminatory or unreasonable and burdens or restricts United States commerce," US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer announced on 10 July.

    "I think it's a shot across the bows", says Daniel Ives, managing director of ,equity research at Wedbush Securities in New York, commenting on the implementation of France's GAFA tax. "And I think it definitely could add some tension between the two countries especially on a digital tax and a focus on US tax companies. It comes at a sensitive time especially with the US-China battle that's been under way on trade prospects."

    According to Ives, it remains to be seen what exact retaliatory measures would be taken by the Trump administration in response to France's move. The financial expert highlighted that Washington "does not sit by idly", referring to the investigation under Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 of the Digital Services Tax (DST) kicked off by the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on 10 July to inquire and respond to France's new tax.

    Previously, the Trump administration used inquiries under "Section 301" to accuse other countries of unfair trade practices and implement new tariffs against them.

    Nevertheless, Ives does not expect that it will "morph into something bigger" in terms of US sanctions. According to him, it will lead to a mere tit-for-tat situation. At the same time, the financial expert opined that in general Trump's tariff tactics had proven effective insofar as they ‘d managed to bring Beijing to the negotiating table.

    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai
    © AP Photo / Ng Han Guan
    In this Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, photo, a woman carries a fire extinguisher past the logo for Google at the China International Import Expo in Shanghai

    Ebong Eka, a certified public accountant, international bestselling author and tax expert based in Washington, DC, holds a more pessimistic stance: he believes that France's action may lead to nothing short of a "digital trade war" between Paris and Washington.

    "The US administration investigating the legislative and economic impact of a tax on mainly US-based tech firms is not only expected but warranted," Eka said. "The US' fear is that a tax on tech firms singles-out US tech companies and not firms of other countries. Google, Facebook, etc. are firms that originated in the US. The digital service tax of 3 percent by France is in effect a tariff on digital services from US tech firms... which not only include Facebook and Google but other firms that may operate SAAS (software as a service) products."

    Following the announcement of the US "Section 301" investigation, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire stated Thursday that France was "a sovereign country", and its decisions on tax matters "[were] sovereign and [would] continue to be sovereign".

    "I want to tell our American friends that this should be an incentive for them to accelerate even more our work to find an agreement on the international taxation of digital services," Le Maire highlighted.

    The decision to levy additional taxes on tech giants was first announced by the French finance minister in December 2018 following the EU’s failure to tax the large internet companies with global revenues above 750 million euros per year.

    The European Commission's 3-percent tax proposal that was put forward in 2018 was opposed by a number of countries including Ireland, the Czech Republic, Sweden and Finland. The EU tax legislation needs to be approved by all the bloc's members to become a law.

    France has become the first European country to put the EC idea into motion. The measure would apply to tech companies that generate at least 750 million euros on their digital services worldwide with 25 million euros being earned in France.

    The French Finance Ministry expects that the measure will help the country collect 500 million euros in taxes in 2019. However, the French government elaborated that the tax would be axed in case a similar common measure is agreed upon internationally.

    As The Guardian noted on 11 July, the British Treasury is currently considering a draft finance bill seeking to implement a similar 2 percent tax on the revenues of search engines, social media platforms and online marketplaces operating in the UK. The measure would be applied to tech companies with global revenues over £500 million (556.63 million euros) including at least £25 million (27.83 million euros) from the UK.

    The views and opinions expressed by the speakers do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

    Related:

    Is Google Above the Law? A Look at the Crumbling Morality of the Tech Giant
    Doing it Right? Four Stories of Right-Wingers Caught in Facebook's Crosshairs
    Amazon Busted Bribing Pentagon Official to Secure $10 Bln Contract – Report
    Washington Launches Probe Into France's Planned Technology Giants Tax
    Tags:
    trade war, tariff war, United States, tax, Silicon Valley, hi-tech, France, Apple, Google, Amazon, Facebook
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    News
    All news
    All news
    Recommended
    Multimedia
    Extreme Spanish Amusements: Running of the Bulls at San Fermin Festival
    Free Speech & Tweets
    Free Speech & Tweets
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse