Register
07:19 GMT +301 July 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    A U.S. dollar banknote featuring American founding father Benjamin Franklin and a China's yuan banknote featuring late Chinese chairman Mao Zedong are seen among U.S. and Chinese flags in this illustration picture taken May 20, 2019. Picture taken May 20, 2019

    Expert on US-China Tensions: Trump Acted Against Free Market Idea Capitalist Regime Should Follow

    © REUTERS / Jason Lee/Illustration
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 0 0

    Dr Ching Chang, Research Fellow, Society for Strategic Studies, the Republic of China, based in Taipei. Dr Chang is the leading security expert specifically on military affairs and international relations in Taiwan.

    Sputnik: US President Donald Trump said trade negotiations with China were "back on track" after "excellent" talks on Saturday with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping in which Washington agreed to hold off on new tariffs. In your opinion, has the US-China trade war passed its crisis and embarked on the path of resolution, or is it just a temporary solution?

    Dr Ching Chang: It is obviously a temporary ceasefire in order to resume the next round negotiation. Whether the US-China trade dispute may reach any result that totally favours any single side is totally impossible. Both sides need to be back off for reaching the final resolution. A compromise on a partial agreement of all the issues ever discussed seems the most likely settlement in near term.

    As for the restructuring results of the Chinese economic practices expected President Trump is completely unrealistic. We should remember that many US enterprises have parallel interests with their Chinese counterparts but not the US government. The outcome of the sideline meeting is apparently influenced by those enterprises, which are the essential elements for the next US presidential election that Mr Trump cannot afford to lose them. Yes, it is just a temporary solution but however a better situation many people wish to see for the moment.

    Sputnik: Follow up - "At least for the time being”, added President Trump. If Trump does not intend to stop a trade war in the long term, why does he need this temporary enlightenment?

    Dr Ching Chang: Mr Trump cares about the political calendar more than the substantial results acquired from the trade negotiations. In many cases, he needs certain outcomes to serve the US political agenda. He needs to have some results from the rivalry process with Beijing. If it remains inconclusive for the long run, it will be a debt or negative factor for the coming presidential election year.

    On the other hand, Mr Trump needs time to reorganize his strategy toward China by recalculating all the factors economically, militarily and politically. Why a compromise can be reached by two sides? It simply that both sides need a ceasefire at the moment. Beijing needs time to restructure its economic system but might be necessarily toward the orientation expected by Washington by only serving the Chinese interests. As such, a ceasefire is fundamentally to acquire more time for preparation of the next campaign.

    Sputnik: What is the likelihood that the previous package of sanctions will gradually be removed by both sides? What can contribute to this?

    Dr Ching Chang: The likelihood for removing the previous packages of sanction or increments of tariffs is pretty low. Many subjective perspectives held by the US side cannot be so easily removed. On the other hand, there are many emotional factors driven by the nationalism on the Chinese side to force Beijing keeps a low profile but firm position on all terms demanded by the US negotiators. Unless some other crisis such as another 911-like incident could happen that distracting and forcing Mr Trump to leave his present agenda, otherwise, the stalemate may still stay for quite a long time.

    Sputnik: In your opinion, how likely we will see suspension in the investigation and tariffs of the Huawei telecommunications company?

    Dr Ching Chang: There are many factors associated with Huawei case.we should never be over-optimistic about the final settlement of this case can be easily acquired. Particularly, as long as the leading edge owned by the Huawei on the 5G communication technology cannot be matched by the US competitors, Trump government will adopt whatsoever it takes to drag Huawei down.

    All the investigations and accusations are the schemes to serve the commercial and technology competitions. I can expect that the Huawei case may be the last issue can be solved in the long list of the trade dispute between Beijing and Washington. We can expect that many other measures will be adopted in the future to strike on Huawei simply because the company resistance capabilities are far beyond the original US assessment.

    Sputnik: It is reported that China intends to expand its import of agricultural products from the United States. How do you think, why did the Chinese president make such a decision and how will this affect the economic cooperation between the two countries?

    Dr Ching Chang: The only reason for this agricultural procurement is the Chinese people need those merchandise. The nature of trade is mutually cooperative, not struggling or fighting. The trade war is somehow a strange concept to many people. Particularly, the US claims that itself practices capitalism and market economy but what we have seen now are those political interferences originated from political demands and subjective expectations against the rules of free market from Washington to other nations all over the world.

    Mr Trump acted fundamentally against the idea of free market that a capitalist regime should follow. Ironically, Mr Xi has restated that China will remain open to the other world as China acted after 1979 open and reform era. The question that we should consider now is “who is actually supporting the global interests or the idea of globalization eventually?”

    The views expressed in this article are those of the speaker and do not necessarily reflect those of Sputnik.

     

    Related:

    Huawei Ban Withdrawal is Key Point in China-US Tensions Easing – Prof on Trump-Xi Meeting at G20
    Trump Trolling? China's Xi Launches Plan to Slash Tariffs, Cut Restrictions Amid US Trade Tensions
    China Rejects US Policy on Stopping Iranian Oil Exports - Foreign Ministry
    Modi Hints Bargaining on 5G Equipment With China, US Amid Crackdown on Huawei
    Tags:
    Xi Jinping, Donald Trump, Huawei, US-China trade war, US-China relations, USA, China
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Magic Power and Fern Blossoms: Slavic Festival Marking Summer Solstice
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    Too Many Candidates, Too Little Time
    St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF)
    What You Need to Know About St. Petersburg International Economic Forum
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse