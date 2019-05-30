Register
03:40 GMT +330 May 2019
Listen Live
    Search
    US President Donald Trump speaks alongside National Security Adviser John Bolton (R) during a Cabinet Meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington, DC, May 9, 2018

    ‘No Credibility’: Bolton’s Scare Tactics Against Iran ‘Are Not Working’

    © AFP 2019 / SAUL LOEB
    Opinion
    Get short URL
    0 60

    US President Donald Trump and his national security adviser, John Bolton, appear to be divided on foreign policy, with the president trying to ease US tensions with Iran, while Bolton continues to march towards confrontation, Massoud Shadjareh, the founder of the Islamic Human Rights Commission, told Sputnik.

    "This game [between Bolton and Trump] being played, [be that] good cop-bad cop or bad cop-bad cop, isn't actually getting anywhere," Shadjareh told Radio Sputnik's Loud & Clear on Wednesday. 

    In this photo released by an official website of the office of the Iranian supreme leader, Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at a meeting in Tehran, Iran, Wednesday, Oct. 18, 2017
    © AP Photo / Office of the Iranian Supreme Leader
    Iranian Supreme Leader Says Iran Will Not Negotiate With US

    "It's not going anywhere. It's made many in the international community extremely concerned. And if Trump is not going to be told by his own administration how dangerous this rhetoric is, the Europeans and the Japanese have really briefed him quite clearly that this is not going to go anywhere."

    "The whole history of Iran shows that they are not like the Saudis or Emiratis who will get scared the minute that you attack them or abuse them verbally… There is no willingness internationally accommodating a war; a war will be a disaster," Shadjareh added, noting that Bolton will never change his hard-line foreign policy views.

    "It's somewhat comforting to see Trump, at last, has realized that those [scare] tactics are not working [in Iran]," Shadjareh said.

    ​Speaking Wednesday in Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bolton accused Iran of attacking tankers located off the coast of the UAE's Fujairah earlier this month. On May 12, four oil tankers — two Saudi, one Norwegian and one Emirati — were targeted by acts of sabotage in the UAE's exclusive economic zone in the Gulf of Oman. According to Bolton, the four oil tankers were targeted by "naval mines almost certainly from Iran." 

    Iran's President Hassan Rouhani, top center, reviews army troops marching during the 37th anniversary of Iraq's 1980 invasion of Iran, in front of the shrine of the late revolutionary founder, Ayatollah Khomeini, just outside Tehran, Iran, Friday, Sept. 22, 2017
    © AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi
    Ex-US Official on Why Trump's 'N Korea Playbook' Doesn't Work With Iran

    "It's clear that Iran is behind the Fujairah attack. Who else would you think would be doing it? Someone from Nepal?" Bolton told journalists at a press briefing at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi.

    "There is no doubt in anybody's minds in Washington. We know who did this, and it's important Iran knows we know," he added.

    However, Bolton did not provide any evidence to support his statements. In addition, he claimed that there was "no reason" for Iran to withdraw from the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), more commonly known as the Iran nuclear deal, unless it was planning on developing nuclear weapons.

    "These kinds of action risk a very strong response from the United States," Bolton warned.

    Bolton's provocative comments come just a few days after Trump clarified that the US government was not considering overthrowing the government in Iran. 

    UAE Navy boats are seen next to the Saudi tanker Al Marzoqah off the Port of Fujairah, UAE, May 13, 2019
    © REUTERS / Satish Kumar
    Iran Lambasts Bolton's Accusations of Involvement in Attacks on UAE Oil Tankers

    "It has a chance to be a great country, with the same leadership," Trump said at a Monday news conference alongside Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe during the former's presidential visit to Japan. "We're not looking for regime change. I just want to make that clear. We're looking for no nuclear weapons," Trump clarified.

    According to Shadjareh, it's more likely that Israel was responsible for the Fujairah attacks than Iran. "Israel has a whole history of planting bombs on boats… there is a whole history of Israel using this as a tactic," he said.

    "Israel is full frontal trying to create this war [with Iran] and pushing the US, and they are saying it quite publicly. [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu is not hiding the fact that he is pushing Trump and the US toward a war," Shadjareh explained, also noting that a US-led war in Iran would be disastrous for the Middle Eastern country, only benefiting nations like Saudi Arabia and Israel. 

    Iranian Revolutionary Guards members
    © AP Photo / Vahid Salemi
    Iran Won't Negotiate With 'Great Satan' − IRGC Commander on US Talks

    "You are absolutely right that Iran will not benefit from this [a war], and indeed, those who want to start a war in the region are the only ones who are going to benefit from this sort of action. What we see from the response of Trump and many others — it seems like [the] US officially feels like it's not going to benefit from this either," Shadjareh told hosts John Kiriakou and Brian Becker.

    "Persian Gulf States like Saudi Arabia and Israel… are behind pushing the US forward to start a war in the region. It really doesn't benefit Iran at all. Everyone knows what the capability of Iran is. Iran doesn't have to go out in this sort of maverick way to prove its ability," Shadjareh said, also noting that Bolton has "no credibility" when it comes to speaking the truth.

    Related:

    Ex-US Official on Why Trump's 'N Korea Playbook' Doesn't Work With Iran
    US Threatens EU With Sanctions Over Mechanism to Bypass Iran Penalties - Reports
    Moscow Warns of Military Confrontation Risks Amid Iran Intentions to Leave JCPOA
    Acting Pentagon Chief Says Iran Is Still a Threat to US Forces
    Iranian Supreme Leader Says Iran Will Not Negotiate With US
    Tags:
    aggressive rhetoric, Iran nuclear deal, nuclear deal, Donald Trump, John Bolton, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Iran, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik

    News

    All news
    All news

    Recommended

    Multimedia

    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Women With Perfect Bodies and Strong Muscles: Asian Bodybuilding Championships
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Mueller’s Reading Comprehension Review
    Fire at Notre-Dame Cathedral
    Heart of Paris on Fire: Devastating Blaze in Notre Dame in Facts and Details
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    avatar

    Hello, !

    We are committed to protecting your personal information and we have updated our Privacy Policy to comply with the General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), a new EU regulation that went into effect on May 25, 2018.

    Please review our Privacy Policy. It contains details about the types of data we collect, how we use it, and your data protection rights.

    Since you already shared your personal data with us when you created your personal account, to continue using it, please check the box below:

    If you do not want us to continue processing your data, please click here to delete your account.

    If you have any questions or concerns about our Privacy Policy, please contact us at: privacy@sputniknews.com.

    Votre message a été envoyé!
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok
    Sputnik push notifications

    Get push notifications from Sputnik International

    AcceptRefuse